Donnerstag, 05.11.2020
High-Grade-Silber in Nevada - Zweite Welle mit explosiver Kursentwicklung
WKN: A2P1LB ISIN: US6744341057 Ticker-Symbol: 4HZ 
Frankfurt
05.11.20
14:23 Uhr
3,020 Euro
+0,140
+4,86 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
05.11.2020 | 14:32
Oblong, Inc.: Oblong to Present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 17th

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / Oblong, Inc. (NYSE American:OBLG) ("Oblong" or the "Company"), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit being held November 16th-18th. Peter Holst, CEO of Oblong, Inc. will be presenting on Tuesday, November 17th at 10:30 a.m. ET.

To access the presentation, please use the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38525

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About Oblong, Inc.

Oblong's innovative and patented technologies change the way people work, create, and communicate. Oblong's flagship product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. Oblong supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and is a Cisco Solutions Plus integration partner. Learn more at www.oblong.com

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Brittney Blocker (brittney@investorsummitgroup.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.investorsummitgroup.com

Or, contact Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Brett Maas
Hayden IR, LLC
brett@haydenir.com
646-536-7331

SOURCE: Oblong, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/614470/Oblong-to-Present-at-the-Virtual-Fall-Investor-Summit-on-November-17th

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
