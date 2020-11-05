

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY):



-Earnings: -$253.29 million in Q3 vs. -$208.54 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.18 in Q3 vs. -$1.92 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$183.60 million or -$1.58 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.66 per share -Revenue: $125.85 million in Q3 vs. $70.06 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $295 - $310 Mln



