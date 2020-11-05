

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD, ABX.TO) reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the company dropped to $882 million or $0.50 per share from $2.28 billion or $1.30 per share in the prior year.



Adjusted net earnings per share was $0.41 compared to $0.15 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue grew to $3.54 billion from $2.68 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $3.34 billion.



The company said its year-to-date gold production of 3.6 million ounces keeps it on track to achieve its guidance of between 4.6 and 5.0 million ounces for the year.



