ArcAroma AB: 201105 ArcAroma begins evaluation of 15 oliveCEPT according to plan

Despite stricter restrictions in Europe due to the development of the pandemic, ArcAroma has delivered and installed a large number of oliveCEPT according to plan. A total of 15 oliveCEPT units will be installed and in operation to be evaluated by customers during the 2020 olive season.



Restrictions due to Covid-19 affect the company in several markets, which puts great pressure on the organization and employees to carry out installations and customer visits in a safe manner. The company's decentralized organization is of great benefit in being able to handle the extreme situation.

For the olive season 2020, ArcAroma has installed and started up two oliveCEPT units in Portugal. During this week, one oliveCEPT will also be put into operation in Italy, which will be the third unit in use in the country right now. In the Chinese market, the second unit has recently been put into operation, and last year's delivery will also be up and running shortly.

Over the next two weeks, six oliveCEPT units will be ready for evaluation in Greece - distributed on the mainland and Crete. Only one delivery of oliveCEPT to Spain has been affected by the negative effects of the pandemic, and the possible start-up of this unit is still uncertain.

ArcAroma has developed a patented technology that controls and applies electrical pulses to optimize various biological processes. The CEPT platform, which is a high-voltage generator combined with a treatment chamber, uses the technology within FoodTech for increased extraction from the raw material and extended shelf-life and increased quality of the final product. Within CleanTech, the CEPT platform is used for sewage sludge treatment and biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that crush the cell membrane and eliminate unwanted microorganisms.

Our vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient green cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and CleanTech.