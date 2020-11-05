James Porcari and Allan Robinson to provide strategic guidance to continue Global Risk Solutions' growth trajectory

Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management solutions, has established a Chair Advisory Board and named two accomplished claims industry executives as advisors.

GRS Chair Jeffrey Bowman announced today, two external claims leaders Jim Porcari and Allan Robinson, are the initial members of the Chair Advisory Board, advising GRS' senior leadership on strategic issues including the firm's continuing growth and expansion.

Porcari is the founder and managing partner of Insurance Resources International LLC, where he consults with property/casualty insurance companies and other organizations on strategy and execution. He has held various senior executive roles in claims for Farmers Insurance, American International Group and Progressive, among other companies. He also has served on numerous boards, including Protective Insurance, asTech, Procare Collision and National Truck.

Robinson is the former executive vice president of field operations and sales management and chief claims officer for Horace Mann Educators Corporation, a multiline insurance company. Previously, he held senior claims leadership roles at companies including The Hanover Insurance Group, Encompass and Allstate. He also was president and CEO of Sterling Auto Body, a network of direct repair shops owned by Allstate.

"GRS is pleased to welcome Jim and Allan as advisors and members of our Chair Advisory Board," said GRS Chair Jeffrey Bowman. "Their knowledge and experience in claims and success in running businesses will bring great value to GRS as we execute on our strategy and growth plan."

Porcari said: "I am delighted to join Allan in helping GRS with strategic issues. As a growing firm with outstanding people and innovative technology, GRS is on an impressive trajectory."

Robinson added: "Jim and I have seen a lot of changes in the claims industry, and it's an exciting time to advise GRS on how to achieve its enormous potential as a claims firm."

