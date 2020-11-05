Stefan Werkstetter appointed as New Director of Sales for EMEA to focus on assisting customers in the adoption of eGaN FETs and Integrated Circuits for applications including DC-DC, lidar, motor control, and other leading-edge power conversion systems

To support the continued adoption of gallium nitride (GaN) FETs and Integrated Circuits in the European market, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stefan Werkstetter as Director, Sales EMEA.

Based near Munich, Germany, Stefan brings many years' experience working in the power electronics market, particularly the automotive and industrial automation sectors. In his new role he will focus on developing new and existing accounts with major OEM and key account customers based in Europe.

Stefan holds a degree in electrical engineering and joins EPC from Skeleton Technologies where he was Head of Strategy and prior to that spent many years working at Maxwell Technologies. His experience includes strategy, product management, business development, sales and applications engineering.

"Working with EPC and GaN is really exciting and I am looking forward to developing both new and existing business in EMEA. There is great potential to assist customers in choosing to adopt GaN and I'll be focused on increasing these application and sales opportunities," commented Stefan on joining EPC.

About EPC

EPC is the leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride-based power management devices. EPC was the first to introduce enhancement-mode gallium-nitride-on-silicon (eGaN) FETs as power MOSFET replacements in applications such as DC-DC converters, wireless power transfer, envelope tracking, RF transmission, power inverters, remote sensing technology (Lidar), and class-D audio amplifiers with device performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs. EPC also has a growing portfolio of eGaN-based integrated circuits that provide even greater space, energy, and cost efficiency.

