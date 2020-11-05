Stella Diagnostics, Inc.: Stella Diagnostics CEO Joe Abdo featured on Global Cancer Advocacy Podcast 'Out of Patients with Matthew Zachary'

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / Stella Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:JMDP), a molecular diagnostics-based organization focused on improving patient management strategies for people living with preneoplastic and cancerous esophageal diseases, today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Joe Abdo was featured in an episode of the popular podcast Out of Patients with Matthew Zachary. "Episode 62: The De-jargoning with Dr. Joe Abdo" was released on November 3, 2020.

In this episode, Dr. Abdo discusses the current state of precision medicine, molecular diagnostic testing for cancer and his experience working in the world of oncology as a two-time young adult cancer survivor. Matthew Zachary is a young adult cancer survivor and has been a patient advocate for over two decades.

"I was honored to be invited as a guest on Matthew's incredibly important patient advocacy platform. Matthew and I were both treated for brain cancer in the same year and we belong to a club of ex-patients who never stopped fighting cancer after remission," said Abdo. "It was a privilege to not only share my story but also to advocate for dialogue between patients and their providers regarding molecular diagnostics and targeted therapies, which are frequently not included in standard of care protocols for many cancers. Matthew and I had a great discussion, and ultimately I hope that patients currently going through cancer treatment can have more-informed discussions with their doctors about their diagnostic and treatment options after listening to this episode."

"This show is about raw, unfiltered and honest conversations with advocates, entrepreneurs, clinical experts and storytellers who embody what it means to make a dent in the universe. Joe is no exception to that and it was a pleasure to have him as my guest," said podcast host and founder Matthew Zachary.

After surviving brain cancer, Matthew Zachary created the first health podcast "Stupid Cancer" and initiated a global movement advocating for dignity in the face of health adversity. Matthew continues his legacy of building community, galvanizing the patient voice, and pushing back on the status quo with OffScrip Media, the first digital health podcast network focused on patient advocacy, education, and empowerment. Matthew and his work have been featured in Newsweek, People, Time, The Atlantic, Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and many more.

"Episode 62: The De-jargoning with Dr. Joe Abdo" is currently streaming on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

About Stella Diagnostics

Stella Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics-based organization focused on improving patient management strategies for over 67 million people living with severe esophageal disease. StellaDX's clinical assay will offer physicians insight into the molecular properties of their patients' tissue to determine if the disease is stable, progressing or turning cancerous. Using targeted mass spectrometry proteomics, we believe that informing physicians of the expression patterns playing a role in the pathogenesis of GERD, Barrett's esophagus and esophageal cancer early in the treatment plan may extend or save lives. For more information, please visit (www.stelladx.com).

