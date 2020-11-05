Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises STOP Restoration on Its Acquisition by Authority Brands

Boxwood's Sixth Transaction and Fourth Home Service Franchisor of 2020 Continues Its Status as a Premier Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Advisor for Leading Franchise Brands

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce the sale of Service Team of Professionals (STOP Restoration) to Authority Brands, a leading company of home service franchise brands. The deal is the latest in a series of high-profile home service franchise transactions in which Boxwood Partners has advised this year.

For decades, STOP Restoration has been helping clients transform disasters into peace of mind. Based in Indiana and currently operating in 31 territories across the U.S., STOP's trained franchise professionals understand how stressful fire, water and mold damage can be. STOP Restoration brings a level of management and professionalism that makes the restoration process as easy as possible. The company is committed to providing the restoration services their customers need with the compassion and understanding they deserve.

"We're excited to be joining Authority Brands as its newest home service company," said Brian Clark, President at STOP Restoration. "With the robust marketing, operations and IT resources now available to us, we're eager to continue our growth and propel our success as we work to further our position as a leader in the industry."

Boxwood Partners, a leading middle-market investment bank based in Richmond, Virginia, was the sell-side advisor to STOP Restoration during the transaction. Clark appreciated the role Boxwood Partners played in the sale.

"Boxwood Partners provided outstanding guidance and support during our negotiations," said Clark. "Their extensive experience in working with home service brands was a tremendous resource as we completed the deal with Authority Brands."

Boxwood Partners Managing Partner J. Patrick Galleher, Managing Director Brian Alas, and Vice President Robbie Nickle led the process. Joseph Dunn and JoyAnn Kenny with Fisher Zucker LLC served as legal counsel for STOP Restoration.

"Authority Brands is an ideal fit for STOP Restoration," said Galleher. "Their experience with a diverse set of home service franchises and tremendous resources will help STOP Restoration grow their brand across the United States."

Authority Brands' companies include leading home service brands The Cleaning Authority, Homewatch CareGivers, America's Swimming Pool Company, Mosquito Squad, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Mister Sparky, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning and Monster Tree Service. These brands operate across the residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, pest control services, plumbing, electrical and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning ("HVAC") and tree care sectors, respectively. Authority Brands supports individual franchisee growth by providing strong marketing, technology and operational support.

"We're thrilled to add STOP Restoration to the Authority Brands portfolio," said Rob Weddle, CEO of Authority Brands. "Their commitment to customer service and professionalism makes them a standout brand in the industry. We're excited to be working with their experienced team and look forward to helping them grow their presence across the U.S."

The acquisition marks the seventh brand addition for Authority Brands since October 2018, with STOP Restoration representing the company's ninth brand in its home service portfolio.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include nine leading home service franchisors, America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning, and STOP Restoration. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1,900 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Kenya and Indonesia. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchisee growth through providing strong marketing, technology and operational support.

See https://www.theauthoritybrands.com/ for more information.

About STOP Restoration

For more than 30 years, STOP Restoration has been helping clients transform disasters into peace of mind. Based in Indiana and currently operating in 31 territories across the U.S., STOP's trained franchise professionals understand how stressful fire, water and mold damage can be and bring a depth in management and professionalism that makes the restoration process as easy as possible. The company is committed to providing the restoration services their customers need with the compassion and understanding they deserve.

See https://www.stoprestoration.com/ for more information.

