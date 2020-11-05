The scientific event hosted by ITM saw nuclear medicine and oncology experts discuss "Challenges and Innovative Approaches in the Management of Osteoblastic Metastatic Disease", highlighting the complexity and long road to fully understanding and treating this disease.

ITM Isotopen Technologien München AG (ITM), a biotechnology and radiopharmaceutical group of companies, invited to a virtual satellite symposium at the EANM Congress 2020 on reviewing "Challenges and Innovative Approaches in the Management of Osteoblastic Metastatic Disease". For the first time in history, the EANM Congress took place in an exclusively digital format that combined a virtual trade show with scientific sessions. Under the chair of Professor Andrei Iagaru, Palo Alto, CA, U.S, who moderated the interdisciplinary session, experts in the field of nuclear medicine and oncology were invited to speak: Professor Robert E. Coleman, University of Sheffield, Professor Oliver Sartor, Tulane Cancer Center New Orleans, and Professor Wolfgang Weber, University Hospital rechts der Isar, Munich.

Each speaker presented different aspects regarding the management of osteoblastic metastatic disease. With Professor Coleman giving an introduction about the underlying pathophysiology of what is a common problem of high unmet medical need in patients with cancer. He noted that while significant advances have been made in the past, there are still many uncertainties in understanding the pathogenesis of metastatic bone disease, in particular, the complex interactions between disseminated cancer cells, the bone microenvironment and tumor dormancy. These interactions are of great importance and offer potential for the development of specific therapeutic targeting.

Professor Sartor focused on the current and future management paradigms of metastatic bone disease in castrate-resistant prostate cancer. This topic is particularly relevant as about 90 percent of patients suffering from this disease develop bone metastases. Targeted therapeutic agents such as Lutetium-177 (177Lu) and Actinium-225 (225Ac) linked to PSMA (prostate specific membrane antigen) binding molecules were identified as promising approaches for disease management.

Professor Weber spoke about future radiopharmaceutical treatment options for primary and metastatic bone cancer. He confirmed the role of tumor cell targeted approaches such as 177Lu-PSMA and 225Ac-PSMA and discussed novel targets in tumor stroma and bone formation. These bone targeted therapies have the potential to complement other cancer treatment modalities, e.g. hormone-, chemo-, immune-, DNA-repair-therapy and therefore combination therapies should be further explored.

Philip E Harris, CMO of ITM commented: "ITM's Satellite Symposium at this year's virtual EANM presented scientific concepts, data and perspectives on the management of osteoblastic bone metastases, shown and discussed by four experts in nuclear medicine and oncology. It created a platform for interactive discussions on novel concepts and clinical approaches to the management of patients with metastatic bone disease. This is a clinical area of high unmet medical need, in which ITM is committed to advancing therapeutic options available to improve patients' lives."

A recording of the complete symposium including the ensuing discussion is available to Healthcare Professionals at www.itm-radiopharma.com.

