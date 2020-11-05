Andersen Global initiates expansion in Armenia through a Collaboration Agreement with TK Partners, a full-service law firm based in Yerevan.

The firm, founded in 2012, is led by Office Managing Partner Varoujan Avedikian and operates with five Partners and 17 professionals, serving international and local clients. The firm provides advisory and legal services in the areas of corporate, banking and finance, antitrust and competition, intellectual property, real estate, bankruptcy, tax, energy and labor.

"Our firm's success has been built on our commitment to stewardship and our ambition of being the benchmark organization for quality in the industry," Varoujan said. "As we plan to expand our international presence and capabilities, our collaboration with Andersen Global opens doors to new growth opportunities as we will be able to provide our clients with tax and legal services that are not confined geographically."

"TK Partners has grown tremendously and will continue to expand its international presence and capabilities," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "Varoujan and his team have a proven track record for innovation and delivering best-in-class services to clients. Our collaboration was not a difficult decision as we were very impressed by their experience, industry knowledge, chemistry and bandwidth, all of which will strengthen our ability to seamlessly deliver the highest quality solutions globally."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 213 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

