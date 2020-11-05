Acorn Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)



LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67



Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on 04thNovember 2020 the estimated Net Asset Values of the Company's shares are as follows:

NAV Shares in Issue NAV Date Cum-income NAV* 301.00p 15,816,687 04th November 2020 Ex-income NAV** 301.00p 15,816,687 04th November 2020 ZDP shares 159.08p 21,230,989 04th November 2020



*Cum-income net asset value includes all current year income, less the value of any dividends paid in respect of the period together with the value of any dividends which have been declared and marked ex dividend but not yet paid.

**Ex-income net asset value is the Cum-income NAV excluding net current year income (net current year income being all current year income, less the value of any dividends paid in respect of the period together with the value of any dividends which have been declared and marked ex-dividend but not yet paid). Any undistributed income from the prior year is moved to reserves on the first business day of the new period, meaning that all ex-income NAVs released during a financial year equate to the cum-income NAV less year to date undistributed income.

Total assets less current liabilities as at the above date were GBP 81.382 million. This amount excludes the liability for the ZDP Shares which mature on 28 February 2022. The portfolio has been valued using bid prices.

Net assets attributable to holders of Ordinary Shares as at the above date were GBP 47.608 million.

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

The ZDP Shares shall not have the right to attend or vote at any general meeting of the Company unless the business of the meeting includes any resolution to vary, modify or abrogate any of the special rights attached to the ZDP Shares. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 15,816,687

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Ltd.

John Odwyer 353 (0)1 542 2281

Date: 05thNovember 2020