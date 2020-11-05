Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.11.2020
High-Grade-Silber in Nevada - Zweite Welle mit explosiver Kursentwicklung
PR Newswire
05.11.2020 | 15:34
Neonode and Finetek Sign Value-Added Reseller Agreement

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), is pleased to announce it has signed a value-added reseller agreement with Finetek, a global leader in the small and medium display market, to promote and sell Neonode sensor products in South Korea.

"This agreement expands our earlier relationship with Finetek, to address contactless touch opportunities in elevators and interactive kiosks. I am pleased to deepen our cooperation with Finetek," said Urban Forssell, CEO at Neonode.

Finetek CEO Kang Won-Il, said: "Finetek is a leading provider of display solutions ranging from high-tech display production equipment to electronics manufacturing services. This expansion of our Neonode product offering addresses key market verticals for contactless touch displays where we see heightened interest from customers."

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com
Phone: +1 925 768 0620

Chief Executive Officer
Urban Forssell
E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-and-finetek-sign-value-added-reseller-agreement,c3232074

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3232074/1331192.pdf

Release

© 2020 PR Newswire
