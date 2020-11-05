CORT and Upsuite Partner to Create a One-Stop Rental Experience for Short-Term Office Leases

Coworking marketplace company offers access to furniture rental for businesses seeking short-term leases

BOULDER, CO and CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and leading global furniture rental company, is partnering with Upsuite, a leader in connecting companies with more than 2,600 coworking and private workspace locations across North America, to provide a one-stop rental experience for businesses seeking short-term office spaces, and flexible and economical options for furnishing those workspaces.

"The commercial real estate industry has a history of securing long lease terms with tenants. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the trend of landlords offering shorter, one-to-three-year leases to attract tenants to their vacant spaces. That is CORT's sweet spot," said Ron Steinbrink, director of strategic business development, CORT. "Our partnership with Upsuite allows our team to provide Furniture as a Service (FaaS) - a more economical and flexible approach to furnishing workspaces for clients that lease space through the Upsuite marketplace."

Upsuite's marketplace of coworking offices provides the easiest way to find, evaluate, and secure the coworking/flex office at the location, price point, and terms that a company wants. Businesses can now gain access to CORT's furniture rental products and services through a link on Upsuite's website and through its advisory team.

"By providing Upsuite member customers with an opportunity to rent furniture from CORT through our marketplace, we can provide even more workspace flexibility, and make the process of setting up a workspace quick and easy," said Ben Wright, CEO, and founder, Upsuite.

Upsuite currently has contracts with 170+ local and national coworking operators, including IWG, WeWork, Industrious, Novel, and Convene, as well as operators in 27 of the largest North American markets.

"Upsuite's partnership with CORT gives the hundreds of companies we work with access to thousands more furnished offices than we could deliver before. CORT's geographic reach, great selection, and FaaS program make any office a furnished office from the perspective of our clients," added Wright.

About Upsuite

Founded in 2018, Upsuite is a marketplace of coworking offices that helps leaders at growing technology and services companies who need to find and secure an office that is convenient for employees and clients, meets their budget, allows for growth or change in their team, and which requires little time and expense to secure.

Upsuite provides the easiest way to find, evaluate, and secure the coworking/flex office at the location, price point, and terms that teams want. Upsuite removes surprises and saves users time in their search by providing 99% of the market inventory, actual suite availability, and pricing, all before the tour. If teams book through Upsuite, their membership also comes with exclusive discounts and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring, and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms, and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom, and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

