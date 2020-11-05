Referring to the bulletin from SWECO AB's extraordinary general meeting, held on October 22, 2020, the company will carry out stock splits in relations 3:1. The shares will be traded under new ISIN codes with effect from Nov 10, 2020. The order books will not change. Short name: SWEC A Terms: Split: 3:1 Current ISIN: SE0000489080 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 9, 2020 New ISIN code: SE0014960365 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Nov 10, 2020 Short name: SWEC B Terms: Split: 3:1 Current ISIN: SE0000489098 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 9, 2020 New ISIN code: SE0014960373 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Nov 10, 2020 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB