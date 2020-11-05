DJ LYXOR ETF - Liquidation - Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

Lyxor International Asset Management (SWIH) LYXOR ETF - Liquidation - Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist 05-Nov-2020 / 15:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LYXOR Index Fund Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: 28-32, place de la Gare, L-1616 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 117.500 (the "Company") _______________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (LU1571052304) Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") and in the latest Prospectus of the Company. Luxembourg, October 12th, 2020 Dear Shareholder, The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") considers that the value of the net assets in the Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (the "Share Class") has decreased to an amount determined by the Board to be below the minimum level for the Share Class to be operated in an economically efficient manner. Therefore, in accordance with article 34 of the Articles, the Board has decided to terminate the Share Class as of November 12th, 2020 and to set the last Net Asset Value for the Share Class at this date. The Board has decided that after November 6th, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. CET the issue and the redemption of Shares within the Share Class will be suspended. Until such date, Shares within the Share Class may be redeemed. For Shares sold on any exchange where the Share Class is listed, market intermediaries may charge broker fees, and taxes may be levied if applicable. The delisting of the Shares within the Share Class from all of the stock exchanges on which they are listed will be effective as from November 5th, 2020 (after the close of the stock exchanges). Finally, the Board has decided that all the remaining Shares within the Share Class will be compulsory redeemed as of November 12th, 2020 at the final Net Asset Value of November 12th, 2020 calculated on November 13th, 2020. The Board would like to inform the Shareholders that any fees or costs incurred within the context of the termination of the Share Class will be borne by the Share-Class Any closure proceeds which cannot be distributed to Shareholders will be deposited on their behalf with the Caisse de Consignation in Luxembourg. The Board would also like to inform the Shareholders of the existence of other funds, managed by the Management Company in which the Shareholders could invest. For any questions, do not hesitate to contact Lyxor Client Services at the following contact details: Phone number +33 1 42 13 42 14 - Email address: client-services-etf@lyxor.com. Yours sincerely, For the Board. ISIN: LU1571052304, LU1571052304 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SWIH Sequence No.: 87329 EQS News ID: 1145952 End of Announcement EQS News Service

