Claranova has reported another strong quarter of revenue growth in Q121, with reported revenue up 29% y-o-y and organic, constant currency revenue up 23% y-o-y. PlanetArt was the driver of growth, with good performance from the original photo-printing business and the acquired personalised gifts business. We have increased our revenue forecasts to reflect Q1 performance but due to the high level of uncertainty caused by COVID-19, we maintain our EBITDA forecasts for FY21 and FY22.

