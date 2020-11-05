Technological Advancements and Innovations to Fuel Growth Prospects across B2B2C Insurance Market between 2020 and 2030: TMR

- The escalating awareness among the consumers about the importance of insurance and an increase in insurance companies across the globe may bring extensive growth prospects for the global B2B2C insurance market during the assessment period of 2020-2030
- The B2B2C insurance market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~9 percent across 2020-2030
ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise of banc assurance has been witnessed across the world for a long time. Similarly, B2B2C insurance is inviting extensive growth prospects. B2B2C insurance can be defined as sales of life insurance and non-life insurance products.
Digital platforms are assisting companies in the B2B2C insurance market to understand customers. The rise in technological advancements across the B2B2C insurance sector through mobile apps and websites is increasing the growth rate.
Based on a plethora of factors and the extensive analysis by the researchers at Transparency Market Research, the global B2B2C insurance market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~9 percent across the forecast period of 2020-2030. The B2B2C insurance market was valued at US$ 677.8 bn in 2019 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.5 trn by the end of the forecast period.
Technological advancements and digital access enable the B2B2C insurance to fit easier into partner ecosystems. This factor will open new growth avenues across the B2B2C insurance market. B2B2C insurance enables collaboration, align competencies, and forge resilient partnerships to overcome any obstacle faced by businesses from circumstances like COVID-19. This aspect may invite enormous growth prospects.
B2B2C Insurance Market: From Analysts' Viewpoint
The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) opine that artificial intelligence and advanced analytics are assisting to enable increased limpidity in business activities. The analysts also highlight the revival of business by insurance companies by increasing their focus on e-commerce and mobile apps.
However, the analysts also shed light on the need for customers and distributors who are well-versed with omnichannel platforms. The analysts advise the companies to tap into business opportunities in utility industries and material manufacturing to expand the growth prospects across the B2B2C insurance market.
B2B2C Insurance Market: Major Findings
- Asia Pacific may gain a prominent position across the assessment period of 2020-2030
- India, Australia, and China may help Asia Pacific's B2B2C insurance market to gain exponential growth
- Europe and North America may acquire a major growth share for the B2B2C insurance market through the forecast period
- The B2B2C insurance market in South America and the Middle East and Africa are also estimated to flourish at a rapid pace
B2B2C Insurance Market: Growth Accelerators
The expansive popularity of B2B2C insurance among a massive consumer base may bring promising growth prospects for the B2B2C insurance market.
- Improved innovations in the B2B2C insurance sector may boost the growth rate to a great extent
- The rising disposable income and rapid urbanization across diverse regions may harness the growth of the B2B2C insurance market
B2B2C Insurance Market: Regional Prospects
Asia Pacific may emerge as a champion in terms of regional growth on the back of the penetration of multinational companies, a swift rise in premium insurance sales, and the rising awareness about the benefits of insurance among the citizens of densely populated regions like India and China. Europe and North America may also gain a significant position. South America and the Middle East and Africa may also gain promising growth for the B2B2C insurance market.
Global B2B2C Insurance Market: Segmentation
By Type
- Life Insurance
- Non-life Insurance
- Household Content Insurance
- Building Insurance
- Monitor Vehicle Liability Insurance
- Personal Liability Insurance
- Animal Owner Liability Insurance
- Accident
- Transport
- Credit Insurance
- Extended Warranty
- Others
By Nature of Business
- Brick & Mortar
- E-Commerce
- Multi-channel
- Non-commercial
- Service Company
By Company Size
- Large Enterprise
- Small & Medium Enterprise
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
By Industry
- Banks & Financial Institutions
- Automotive
- Utilities
- Retailers
- Travel
- Housing
- Lifestyle
- Telecom
By Geographic Scope
- National
- Multi-country
- Regional
- Global
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
