Technavio has been monitoring the department stores market in Germany and the growth is poised to reduce by USD 1.36 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the department stores market in Germany. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The market is driven by rapid urbanization and rising consumer spending. However, the slowdown in sales in retail stores might hamper growth.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ausberlin, C&A Mode GmbH Co. KG E. Breuninger GmbH Co., KODi Diskontladen GmbH, Manufactum GmbH, Muller Handels GmbH Co. KG, SIGNA Holding GmbH, SOCIETE ANONYME DES GALERIES LAFAYETTE, The TJX Companies Inc., and Woolworth GmbH are some of the major market participants. Although the rapid urbanization and rising consumer spending will offer immense growth opportunities, the slowdown in sales in retail stores is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this department stores market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Department Stores Market in Germany 2020-2024: Segmentation

Department Stores Market in Germany is segmented as below:

Product Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Consumer Electronics And Electricals Home Furniture And Furnishings Cosmetic And Fragrance Others



Department Stores Market in Germany 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The department stores market in Germany report covers the following areas:

Department Stores Market in Germany Size

Department Stores Market in Germany Trends

Department Stores Market in Germany Industry Analysis

This study identifies favorable micro-location and the concept of having everything under one roof as one of the prime reasons driving the Department Stores Market growth in Germany during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Department Stores Market in Germany 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist department stores market growth in Germany during the next five years

Estimation of the department stores market size in Germany and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the department stores market in Germany

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of department stores market vendors in Germany

