Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Directorate Change 05-Nov-2020 / 18:14 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT') Directorate change 5 November 2020 In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), with effect from 22 October 2020, JP Rangaswami, Non-Executive Director of DMGT, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of National Bank of Greece S.A., whose shares are listed on the Athens Stock Exchange. Name and contact number for queries: Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: 0203 615 2904 Daily Mail and General Trust plc Northcliffe House 2 Derry Street London W8 5TT www.dmgt.com [1] Registered in England and Wales No. 184594 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: BOA TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 87332 EQS News ID: 1146007 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=919a76601535b4b3b210f49d7a6dd9db&application_id=1146007&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

November 05, 2020 13:14 ET (18:14 GMT)