

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended on a firm note on Thursday, extending gains to yet another session, as investors reacted positively to U.S. election news and picking up stocks from across several sectors.



Worries about coronavirus spread and tighter lockdown restrictions in several places across the continent continued to weigh on sentiment but that did not result in any negative impact on the broad market.



Positive reaction to U.S. election news, which project a victory for Democrat Joe Biden lifted stocks in the U.S. and European markets today.



Even as Biden seems poised to unseat President Donald Trump, Democrats are not expected to take control of the Senate. However, a divided government with Biden as President and Republicans controlling the Senate is certain to be welcomed by the U.S. market.



The markets also digested the Bank of England's monetary policy statement, and a slew of economic data from eurozone.



The BOE expanded its asset purchase programme by a more-than-expected GBP 150 billion, rising it to GBP 895 billion, and retained its record low interest rate (0.1%) as the economy entered a second lockdown.



The pan European Stoxx 600 moved up 1.05%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended up 0.39%, Germany's DAX surged up 1.98% and France's CAC 40 climbed 1.24%. Switzerland's SMI edged up by 0.19%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed with sharp to moderate gains.



Belgium and Greece edged up marginally, while Iceland ended lower.



In the UK market, RSA Insurance Group surged up nearly 46%. Homeserve spurted 7.4%.



Polymetal International, Persimmon, Informa, Whitbread, Intercontinental Hotels, WPP, Relx, Standard Chartered, Pearson, Just Eat Takeaway, British Land and BT Group also rose sharply.



Among the losers, Rolls-Royce Holdings tumbled more than 11%, Aveva slid 5.8% and Sainsbury slid 5.2%. BP, British American Tobacco, Lloyds Banking, Imperial Brands, BAE Systems and Royal Dutch Shell declined 2 to 4%.



In Germany, Linde spurted nearly 6%, while BMW, Infineon Technologies, Volkswagen, Daimler, Siemens, Fresenius, Adidas, Allianz, HeidelbergCement, Continental and SAP gained 1.5 to 4%.



Shares of broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media posted a hefty gain after the company returned to profit in the third quarter.



In the French market, Societe Generale shares rose sharply after the bank reported a net income of 862 million euros ($1.011 billion) for the third quarter on the back of more 'normalized' market conditions.



LVMH, WorldLine, Peugeot, STMicroElectronics, Airbus Group, Saint Gobain, Michelin, Essilor, Publicis Groupe, Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas, Kering, Valeo and Renault gained 2 to 3.5%.



In economic news, Germany's manufacturing new orders growth in September was much weaker than expected, figures from the statistical office Destatis showed.



Factory orders rose a seasonally and calendar adjusted 0.5% month-on-month in September, while economists had forecast a 2% increase. The pace of growth slowed sharply from August's 4.9%, which was revised up from 4.5%.



In the UK, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the government will extend furlough until March 2021 as the country struggles with record rise in COVID-19 infections and renewed lockdown measures.



Permanent job placements in the UK fell in October, the latest KPMG and REC Report on Jobs revealed. However, greater uncertainty drove a further marked rise in temp billings, according to the report compiled by IHS Markit.



Switzerland's consumer confidence weakened in the fourth quarter as households' concerns regarding the economic situation and the labor market increased amid a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, defying expectations for a strong improvement, survey data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed.



The euro area is expected to recover next year at a slower than previously estimated pace as the resurgence in coronavirus infections led to the re-introduction of containment measures, the European Commission said.



Eurozone retail sales declined more-than-expected in September after recovering in August, data published by Eurostat showed. Retail sales volume dropped by 2% month-on-month in September after rising 4.2% a month earlier.



Germany's construction sector contracted for the eighth straight month in October due to sustained declines in activity and new orders, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



