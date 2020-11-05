

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Enel (ENLAY.PK, EN) Thursday said its group net income for first nine months of 2020 rose to 2.921 billion euros from 813 million euros last year.



Last year's bottom line was negatively impacted by impairment recognized on a number of coal-fired plants.



On an adjusted basis, net income rose 9.0% to 3.593 billion euros from 3.295 billion euros last year.



EBITDA for the first nine months of 2020 slipped 3.8% to 12.705 billion euors from 13.21 billion euros last year.



Ordinary EBITDA inched down 0.9% to 13.146 billion euros from 13.27 billion euros a year ago. The decrease reflects a reduction in Infrastructure and Networks, mainly reflecting exchange rate developments in Latin America, and End-user markets, partly offset by an improvement in the performance of Enel Green Power and Thermal Generation and Trading.



Revenues for the first nine-months period slipped 19.0% to 48.050 billion euros from 59.332 billion euros last year.



The decrease is primarily attributable to End-user markets as a result of a decline in the volume of gas and electricity sold in Italy and Spain mainly reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, to the activities of Thermal Generation and Trading in Italy due to a decrease in trading activities, and the effect of the application of IFRIC interpretations, on top of adverse exchange rate developments in Latin America.



