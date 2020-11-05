Irina Ball Miami Creates Independent Housing for Homeless Children in USA

Making the Community Stronger by Helping Homeless Children

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / Irina Ball Miami is raising funds and coordinating with local stakeholders to eradicate homelessness for children in the USA. She's focusing on the Miami community leveraging her skills as a businesswoman and leader to make substantive changes.

In 2016-2017, 1.4 million students in the U.S. aged 6 to 18 experienced homelessness. This statistic is often hard to see, given that homeless families will often double-up with other families in homes. There are also many children and their families living in federally funded shelters. Irina Ball Miami is helping to remedy these difficult situations for children and their parents.

Irina Ball Miami is engaged in fundraising for local charities that make it easier for homeless kids to find shelter. Irina Ball Miami takes care in screening charities and making sure that donations are used in an effective manner. When food and shelter are distributed with efficiency, the lives of children in need can change for the better. Irina Ball Miami uses her business acumen and experience in international commerce to gauge charities and find partners that can make a real difference.

When homeless children have food and shelter, it gives them the stability to attend school and engage with their peers. As a result, kids get to focus on their ambitions and extracurricular activities, which ultimately strengthens the community. The more focused children are on positive activities the less time they have to get into trouble or lose their way. Irina Ball Miami continues to work with stakeholders to lift-up children in need and provide the U.S. with strong citizens.

Bringing people together to create change in the community, and help those in need, takes real leadership. Irina Ball Miami has proven in business that she is an effective executive and that she has the skills to build meaningful relationships and manage funds to achieve goals. It is this experience that is helping children in Miami and the U.S. find a better quality of life.

Irina Ball Miami is an international financial consultant focused on helping the community thrive economically by leveraging the global supply chain. She also is an advocate for those in need helping to source food, education, and shelter for the homeless including children. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and traveling the U.S. and internationally.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Irina Ball

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/614911/Irina-Ball-Miami-Creates-Independent-Housing-for-Homeless-Children-in-USA