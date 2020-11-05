Support.com, Inc.: Support.com Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today reported unaudited financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Q3 2020 Financial Summary

For the third quarter of 2020, total revenue was $10.3 million, a decrease of $4.9 million or 32 percent compared to revenues of $15.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 and down $0.7 million or 6 percent compared to revenues of $11.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in revenues from the prior quarter was primarily due to the migration of services in one line of business from one of our major customers to a country where Support.com did not offer services. This migration was complete in the quarter ending June 30, 2020.

We recorded net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.03 per share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.08 per share, in the third quarter of 2019 and net income of $0.6 million, or $0.03 per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Key changes in our net income (loss) included the following:

Gross profit was $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit margin of 30% remained relatively flat compared with the same quarter of 2019 and declined by 5 percentage points when compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses were $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

In the third quarter of 2020, the company incurred $0.7 million in one-time transition-related costs as we re-focus on building an enterprise-ready leader in homesourcing.

Balance Sheet Information

At September 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $29.7 million, compared with $44.8 million at September 30, 2019, $26.4 million at December 31, 2019 and relatively flat compared to the prior quarter. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to the previously discussed $10.0 million legal-settlement payment in the second quarter of 2019 and the $19.1 million special distribution to shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total assets as of September 30, 2020 were $39.1 million and total stockholders' equity was $34.0 million.

Management Commentary

"Q3, 2020 was a quarter of accomplishments for us as Support.com embarked on our transition from a consumer-focused to an enterprise-focused company, with global delivery capabilities on our homesourcing platform," said Lance Rosenzweig, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are assembling a world-class team that will help the company execute on the substantial opportunity in front of us in the large and growing outsourced CRM industry, through on-demand, globally scalable home-based experts located anywhere."

"As we look to 2021, we will focus relentlessly on building a global homesourcing organization and value-added partnerships with our clients. We will drive toward expanding relationships with existing clients and diversifying our revenue mix by adding new clients in verticals such as healthcare, financial services, next-gen retail, and media and communications. Our sales pipeline is growing, and we are excited and optimistic at our opportunities ahead."

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) is a leading provider of customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. For more than twenty years, the company has achieved stellar results for global enterprise clients and top-tier businesses. Support.com's proven, omnichannel solutions have been specifically designed and optimized for the homesourcing environment, resulting in industry-leading NPS scores and first call resolution rates. The company efficiently meets changing client needs through its highly scalable, global network of home-based employees and secure, proprietary, cloud-based platforms. For more information, please visit www.support.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements relating to expected financial performance (including without limitation statements involving growth and projections of revenue, margin, profitability, income (loss) from continuing operations, income (loss) per share from continuing operations, cash usage or generation, cash balance as of any future date, capital structure and other financial items); the plans and objectives of management for future operations, customer relationships, products, services or investments; personnel matters; and future performance in economic and other terms. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and information that involve a number of uncertainties and risks that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, our ability to retain and grow major programs, our ability to expand and diversify our customer base, our ability to maintain and grow revenue, any acquisitions we may make, including integrating acquired companies with our existing businesses and our ability to achieve the benefits, growth prospects and synergies expected by such acquisitions, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, our ability to manage our workforce, our ability to operate in markets that are subject to extensive regulations, such as support for home security systems, our ability to control expenses and achieve desired margins, our ability to maintain or improve gross margin, our dependence on a small number of customers and partners, our ability to attract, train and retain talented employees, potential intellectual property, class action or other litigation, fluctuations in government laws and regulations, our ability to utilize and realize the value of our net operating loss carryforwards and how they could be substantially limited or permanently impaired, given our current market capitalization and cash position, our ability to execute the cost reduction program involving the planned actions on the expected schedule, our ability to achieve the cost savings expected in connection with the cost reduction plan, the ultimate effect of any such cost reductions on our financial results, any expenses or reputational damage associated with resolving customer warranty and/or indemnification claims; and our ability to manage the effects of the cost reduction plan on our workforce and other operations. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SUPPORT.COM, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2020(1) 2019(2) Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 29,685 $ 26,414 Accounts receivable, net 6,808 9,398 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 503 728 Total current assets 36,996 36,540 Property and equipment, net 1,141 533 Intangible assets, net 250 250 Other assets 711 717 Total assets $ 39,098 $ 38,040 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued compensation $ 2,457 $ 1,887 Other accrued liabilities 860 1,001 Short-term deferred revenue 918 1,193 Total current liabilities 4,235 4,081 Other long-term liabilities 903 792 Total liabilities 5,138 4,873 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in-capital 250,575 250,092 Treasury stock (5,297 ) (5,297 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,497 ) (2,380 ) Accumulated deficit (208,823 ) (209,250 ) Total stockholders' equity 33,960 33,167 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 39,098 $ 38,040

Note 1: Amounts are subject to completion of management's customary closing and review procedures.

Note 2: Derived from audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.

SUPPORT.COM, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (1) June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Revenue: Services $ 9,873 $ 10,606 $ 14,327 $ 31,990 $ 46,698 Software and other 465 428 922 1,331 3,310 Total revenue 10,338 11,034 15,249 33,321 40,008 Cost of revenue: Cost of services 7,182 7,136 10,582 22,003 37,065 Cost of software and other 84 36 26 149 119 Total cost of revenue 7,266 7,172 10,608 22,152 37,184 Gross profit 3,072 3,862 4,641 11,169 12,824 Operating expenses: Engineering and IT 853 968 1,132 2,861 2,796 Sales and marketing 544 517 485 1,874 1,315 General and administrative 2,331 1,904 1,685 6,288 5,671 Total operating expenses 3,728 3,389 3,302 11,023 9,782 Income from operations (656 ) 473 1,339 146 3,042 Interest income and other, net 89 173 265 346 817 Income before income taxes (567 ) 646 1,604 492 3,859 Income tax provision (13 ) 29 11 65 170 Net income $ (554 ) $ 617 $ 1,593 $ 427 $ 3,689 Net earnings per share Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.19 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.19 Shares used in computing per share amounts Basic 19,242 19,054 19,011 19,121 18,977 Diluted 19,242 19,352 19,045 19,302 19,026

