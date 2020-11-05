Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Global Endoscopy Product Sales Increase 21% Year-Over-Year
AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in less invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Third Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights
- Total Endoscopy revenue increased 21% compared to the third quarter of 2019 to $12.5 million
- U.S. Endoscopy revenue increased 37% compared to the third quarter of 2019 to $6.6 million
- Gross margin increased to 55% compared to 48% in the third quarter of 2019
- Net loss improved by 70% to $2.6 million compared to $8.7 million for the third quarter of 2019
- Ended the quarter with $38.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
"The third quarter rebound in elective procedures in our direct markets was both quicker and stronger than our early expectations," stated Todd Newton, Apollo's Chief Executive Officer. "We also took steps in the third quarter to lower our annual operating expenses and improve our liquidity position. As a result, we believe our liquidity provides sufficient runway through 2021 and through the COVID-19 pandemic, completion of the MERIT trial, and launch of X-Tack."
Third Quarter Results
Worldwide Endoscopy product sales were $12.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 21% compared to the third quarter of 2019 as the easing of public health interventions due to the COVID-19 pandemic generated a resurgence in elective procedures that use our Endoscopy products.
Geographically, U.S. Endoscopy sales increased 37% to $6.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 and OUS Endoscopy sales increased 7% to $5.9 million.
By product group, U.S. ESS product sales increased 28% to $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, while OUS ESS sales remained unchanged at $2.9 million. U.S. IGB product sales increased 70% to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, while OUS IGB product sales increased 15% to $3.0 million.
Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $12.8 million, an increase of 14% from $11.3 million in the prior year third quarter. Excluding $0.1 million and $0.8 million of transition service revenue in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively, related to the Surgical product line which was divested in December of 2018, total revenue increased 21%.
Gross margin increased to 55% for the third quarter of 2020 from 48% in the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to benefits from completed gross margin improvement projects and the higher mix of IGB product sales and direct market sales as a percentage of total revenue.
Total operating expenses decreased $3.7 million, or 30%, for the third quarter of 2020 due to the liquidity preservation program implemented in the second quarter of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.6 million compared to $8.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, an improvement of 70%.
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $38.2 million as of September 30, 2020.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our financial results, we are providing a non-GAAP financial measure, Endoscopy product sales percentage change in constant currency, which removes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates that affect the comparability and trend of our Endoscopy product sales compared to the same period of the prior year. Endoscopy product sales percentage change in constant currency is calculated by translating current foreign currency sales at last year's exchange rate. This supplemental measure of our performance is not required by, and is not determined in accordance with GAAP.
We believe the non-GAAP financial measure included herein is helpful in understanding our current financial performance. We use this supplemental non-GAAP financial measure internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, and make operating decisions. We believe that making non-GAAP financial information available to investors, in addition to GAAP financial information, may facilitate more consistent comparisons between the company's performance over time with the performance of other companies in the medical device industry, which may use similar financial measures to supplement their GAAP financial information. However, our non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP metric.
About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on less invasive therapies to treat various gastrointestinal conditions, ranging from gastrointestinal complications to the treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon.
Apollo's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "APEN". For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, the Company's liquidity position, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the advancement of Apollo products; development of enhancements to Apollo's existing products and technologies; market acceptance of Apollo's products; the execution of our gross margin improvement projects; the ability to collect future payments from ReShape; statements relating to the availability of cash for Apollo's future operations; and Apollo's ability to support the adoption of its products and broaden its product portfolio as well as other factors detailed in Apollo's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2020. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Apollo's website and are available from Apollo without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Apollo disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.
APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except for share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
$
12,826
$
11,259
$
29,188
$
38,724
Cost of sales
5,840
5,826
14,136
18,884
Gross margin
6,986
5,433
15,052
19,840
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
4,178
6,495
12,773
21,995
General and administrative
2,374
3,159
7,870
10,219
Research and development
1,522
2,128
5,484
8,245
Amortization of intangible assets
486
510
1,472
1,591
Settlement gain
-
-
-
(5,609)
Total operating expenses
8,560
12,292
27,599
36,441
Loss from operations
(1,574)
(6,859)
(12,547)
(16,601)
Other expenses:
Interest expense, net
1,335
1,221
3,895
2,849
Other (income) expense, net
(353)
498
2,574
655
Net loss before income taxes
(2,556)
(8,578)
(19,016)
(20,105)
Income tax expense
41
80
90
131
Net loss
$
(2,597)
$
(8,658)
$
(19,106)
$
(20,236)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.11)
$
(0.40)
$
(0.88)
$
(0.93)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
23,110,524
21,401,044
21,798,336
21,743,218
APOLLO ENDOSURGERY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Product Sales by Product Group and Geographic Market
Unaudited (In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
% Increase / (Decrease)
U.S.
OUS
Total Revenues
U.S.
OUS
Total Revenues
U.S.
OUS
Total Revenues
ESS
$
4,734
$
2,928
$
7,662
$
3,711
$
2,949
$
6,660
27.6
%
(0.7)
%
15.0
%
IGB
1,853
3,021
4,874
1,088
2,633
3,721
70.3
%
14.7
%
31.0
%
Total Endoscopy
6,587
5,949
12,536
4,799
5,582
10,381
37.3
%
6.6
%
20.8
%
% Endoscopy
52.5
%
47.5
%
46.2
%
53.8
%
Surgical
-
-
-
-
640
640
-
%
(100.0)
%
(100.0)
%
Other (1)
272
18
290
228
10
238
19.3
%
80.0
%
21.8
%
Total revenues
$
6,859
$
5,967
$
12,826
$
5,027
$
6,232
$
11,259
36.4
%
(4.3)
%
13.9
%
(1) Other U.S. revenue includes $0.1 million of transition and manufacturing services provided to ReShape for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
% Increase / (Decrease)
U.S.
OUS
Total Revenues
U.S.
OUS
Total Revenues
U.S.
OUS
Total Revenues
ESS
$
10,873
$
7,211
$
18,084
$
10,498
$
10,339
$
20,837
3.6
%
(30.3)
%
(13.2)
%
IGB
3,511
6,688
10,199
4,005
8,552
12,557
(12.3)
%
(21.8)
%
(18.8)
%
Total Endoscopy
14,384
13,899
28,283
14,503
18,891
33,394
(0.8)
%
(26.4)
%
(15.3)
%
% Endoscopy
50.9
%
49.1
%
43.4
%
56.6
%
Surgical
-
-
-
-
3,670
3,670
-
%
(100.0)
%
(100.0)
%
Other (1)
854
51
905
1,632
28
1,660
(47.7)
%
82.1
%
(45.5)
%
Total revenues
$
15,238
$
13,950
$
29,188
$
16,135
$
22,589
$
38,724
(5.6)
%
(38.2)
%
(24.6)
%
(1) Other U.S. revenue includes $0.4 million and $1.2 million of transition and manufacturing services provided to ReShape for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Non-GAAP Endoscopy product sales percentage change in constant currency were as follows:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
% Increase/Decrease in Constant Currency
% Increase/Decrease in Constant Currency
OUS
Total Revenues
OUS
Total Revenues
ESS
(1.0)
%
14.9 %
(28.6)
%
(12.4)
%
IGB
12.6 %
29.4 %
(21.1)
%
(18.3)
%
Total Endoscopy
5.4 %
20.1 %
(25.2)
%
(14.6)
%
