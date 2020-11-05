

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN):



-Earnings: -$758.14 million in Q3 vs. -$3.50 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$7.10 in Q3 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$751.44 million or -$7.04 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$4.02 per share -Revenue: $0.37 billion in Q3 vs. $1.65 billion in the same period last year.



