Lumbee Guaranty Bank Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings

Company reports improved earnings over previous quarter but lower than a year ago

$547 thousand in net income for the quarter-ended September 30, 2020.

Over 16% loan growth. Asset quality appears stable.

Deposit growth of nearly 19%.

PEMBROKE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Lumbee Guaranty Bank ("Lumbee" or "Bank"), reported net income of $547,000, or earnings per share of $0.16, compared to net income of $804,000, or earnings per share of $0.24, for the same period in 2019. For the nine-month period ended as of the same date, Lumbee reported net income of $1.614 million in 2020, or earnings per share of $0.48, compared to net income of $2.278 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, or earnings per share of $0.43. The primary cause of the decrease in net income compared to prior periods was a decrease in net interest income due to the low interest rate environment and a year-to-date loan loss provision of $300,000, compared to no provision during the same period in 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, Lumbee reported assets of $409.3 million, an increase of over 18% from assets of $346.2 million as of September 30, 2019. Loans were up over 16% to $220.0 million, compared to loans of $187.8 million reported September 30, 2019. Deposits grew to $355.8 million at quarter-end, an increase of almost 19% over September 30, 2019 deposits of $299.5 million. Capital levels remained strong, as shareholders equity totaled $43.2 million, or 10.55% of assets at September 30, 2020, versus $41.1 million, or 11.87% of assets at the year-ago date.

Net interest income totaled $2.98 million in the third quarter of 2020, down 7% from $3.19 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline was due to a lower net interest margin, which dropped 81 basis points to 3.16% in 2020's third quarter from 3.97% in the year-ago quarter. The reduced margin was pressured by the low interest rate environment implemented by the Federal Reserve, lower rates on loans originated through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and the investment of excess liquidity into the Bank's securities portfolio. Margins are expected to improve as PPP loans are forgiven and the Bank redeploys those funds into higher-earning assets. Noninterest income was down about 7% to $502 thousand in 2020's third quarter from $539 thousand in the year-ago quarter, mainly due to lower transaction activity that resulted in reduced deposit service charges. However, both net interest income and noninterest income rebounded from the second quarter of 2020 by 4% and 12%, respectively. Noninterest expense was $2.76 million in the third quarter of 2020, down just over 1% from $2.80 million in the year-ago quarter.

"Our ongoing efforts to manage through the COVID-19 pandemic and to assist the consumers and small businesses in our markets yielded improved financial results in the third quarter of 2020." said Kyle R. Chavis, Chief Executive Officer of Lumbee. "Our capable and committed employees continue to deliver quality financial products and services to our customers, along with the financial expertise needed to navigate a challenging economic landscape. As the persistence of the virus brings uncertainty, we continue to closely monitor asset quality and set aside reserves for potential future loan losses that may result from a prolonged pandemic. We are assisting our PPP loan customers in applying for forgiveness and stand ready to provide additional support and assistance to all our customers as needed. Chavis added, "The Bank's strong capital and liquidity positions and stable asset quality will allow us to continue to move forward with contributing to the economic health of the communities of southeastern N.C."

Lumbee Guaranty Bank is a community bank headquartered in Pembroke, NC and serves Robeson, Cumberland, and Hoke Counties. Established in 1971, the Bank offers a full array of financial services through its network of fourteen strategically located branch offices over the three-county area. The Bank's common stock is traded on the OTC-QX under the stock symbol LUMB.

###

The information as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as presented is unaudited. This news release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, for various reasons, including our ability to manage growth, our limited operating history, substantial changes in financial markets, regulatory changes, changes in interest rates, loss of deposits and loan demand to other savings and financial institutions, and changes in real estate values and the real estate market.

LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK Balance Sheets (unaudited) September 30, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 5,666 $ 4,370 Interest-earning deposits with banks 38,553 26,766 Total cash and cash equivalents 44,219 31,136 Net Investments 123,208 103,411 Loans receivable 220,037 189,942 Allowance for loan losses 2,301 2,171 Net loans receivable 217,736 187,771 Bank premises & equipment, net 8,977 8,847 Other assets 15,114 14,994 Total assets $ 409,254 $ 346,159 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposits, Money market & NOW $ 240,181 $ 188,472 Savings 31,463 25,943 Time deposits 84,150 85,117 Total deposits 355,794 299,532 Securities Sold under Agreement to Repurchase 1,008 573 Other borrowed money 5,121 861 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,144 4,098 Total liabilities 366,067 305,064 Total shareholders' equity 43,187 41,095 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 409,254 $ 346,159 Book value per share $ 12.74 $ 12.02

LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK Statement of Operations (unaudited) Nine Months Ended, September 30, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income 10,129 10,889 Interest Expense 1,177 1,313 Net Interest Income 8,952 9,576 Provision for loan losses 300 0 Net Interest Income after provision 8,652 9,576 Service charges on deposit accounts 889 1,010 Other 594 529 Total noninterest Income 1,483 1,539 Personnel costs 4,756 4,714 Occupancy and equipment 1,142 971 Data processing fees 909 1,036 Other 1,544 1,749 Total noninterest expense 8,351 8,470 Net Income before income taxes 1,784 2,645 Income taxes 170 367 Net Income 1,614 2,278 Net income per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.67

LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK Statement of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended, September 30, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income 3,336 3,666 Interest Expense 354 473 Net Interest Income 2,982 3,193 Provision for loan losses 125 0 Net Interest Income after provision 2,857 3,193 Service charges on deposit accounts 291 353 Other 211 186 Total noninterest Income 502 539 Personnel costs 1,579 1,558 Occupancy and equipment 373 350 Data processing fees 289 359 Other 514 526 Total noninterest expense 2,755 2,793 Net Income before income taxes 604 939 Income taxes 57 135 Net Income 547 804 Net income per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.24

Kyle R. Chavis, Chief Executive Officer

Lumbee Guaranty Bank

(910) 521-9707;

kylechavis@lumbeeguarantybank.com;

www.lumbeeguarantybank.com

SOURCE: Lumbee Guaranty Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/614972/Lumbee-Guaranty-Bank-Reports-3rd-Quarter-2020-Earnings