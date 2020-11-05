

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) revealed earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $6.04 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $19.29 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.0% to $158.58 million from $198.22 million last year.



Marcus & Millichap Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $6.04 Mln. vs. $19.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.15 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.06 -Revenue (Q3): $158.58 Mln vs. $198.22 Mln last year.



