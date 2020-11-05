Danaos Corporation ("Danaos") (NYSE: DAC), one of the world's largest independent owners of containerships, today reported unaudited results for the period ended September 30, 2020.
Highlights for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020:
- Adjusted net income1 of $47.3 million, or $1.91 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $37.9 million, or $2.46 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 24.8%. Adjusted net income1 of $123.1 million, or $4.97 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $110.7 million, or $7.23 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 11.2%.
- Operating revenues of $118.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $111.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 6.4%. Operating revenues of $341.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $337.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 1.5%.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $83.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $79.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 5.0%. Adjusted EBITDA1 of $235.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $232.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 1.2%.
- Total contracted operating revenues were $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2020, with charters extending through 2028 and remaining average contracted charter duration of 3.5 years, weighted by aggregate contracted charter hire.
- Charter coverage of 87% for the next 12 months based on current operating revenues and 64% in terms of contracted operating days.
- On October 12, 2020, we announced the repurchase of 4,339,271 shares of our common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $31.1 million in privately negotiated transactions, including 2,517,013 shares from the Royal Bank of Scotland and 1,822,258 shares from Sphinx Investment Corp. These transactions resulted in the Company's previously announced share repurchase program being terminated.
Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Financial Summary Unaudited
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Operating revenues
118,932
111,830
341,952
337,040
Net income
42,786
33,855
110,371
97,436
Adjusted net income1
47,303
37,882
123,078
110,706
Earnings per share, diluted
1.73
2.20
4.45
6.36
Adjusted earnings per share, diluted1
1.91
2.46
4.97
7.23
Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands)
24,789
15,373
24,789
15,309
Adjusted EBITDA1
83,331
79,328
235,322
232,447
Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and net income to adjusted EBITDA.
Danaos' CEO Dr. John Coustas commented:
"We are pleased to report improved performance in the Company's profitability during this quarter. Container trade has staged a remarkable recovery since the end of May, when 11.4% of the vessels in the global fleet stood idle. Time charter rates have increased across all vessel sizes, and the time charter market is at or close to multi-year highs for all vessel sizes. The ability of the liner companies to consistently manage capacity addressed the swift drop in volumes at the onset of the pandemic, which alleviated pressure on our customers' cash flows and stabilized freight rates. All our customers have reported strong profitability which significantly mitigates our counterparty risk.
Volumes have consistently improved, particularly in Transpacific eastbound, intra-Asia and North-South trade lanes, as volumes have recovered faster than expected. Notably, the increase in rates has been most pronounced in smaller vessel types. Danaos has the greatest amount of leverage to this segment of the market as our larger vessels are contracted on multi-year time charters. From that perspective, the short-term chartering market has been quite dynamic.
Although significant market uncertainty remains, particularly as many countries see increasing spread of COVID-19 cases, global GDP has rebounded swiftly, and IMF has recently revised its 2020 GDP estimates upwards. For 2021, the IMF forecasts global GDP growth of 5.2%, which effectively equals growth of 0.6% compared to 2019, or pre-pandemic levels. The recovery has thus far been primarily concentrated in goods rather than services, which has benefited containerized trade.
We continue to execute our strategy and we are well insulated from near-term volatility due to our high charter coverage of 87% in terms of operating revenues and 64% in terms of operating days over the next 12 months. This provides significant visibility into our cash flows during this period. We also have some leverage to the presently strong market through our smaller vessels. We are also cautiously optimistic about the medium-term market outlook. The orderbook is currently in single digits as a percentage of the world fleet for the first time in 20 years. Combined with an anticipated reduction in speeds due to the various environmental initiatives, the supply side outlook is healthy. Tighter supply will help to maintain momentum in the container market or help to bring about a swift recovery if conditions deteriorate.
Consistent with our growth strategy we have agreed to purchase two 9,000 TEU vessels built in 2009 which are both contracted on two year charters with a major liner company. These vessels are expected to be delivered to us between December 2020 and January 2021 and will be funded with a combination of cash and new credit facilities. With these new deliveries our fleet will for the first time exceed the 400,000 TEU mark.
In the meantime, we are generating strong cash flows from our $1.1 billion charter backlog and have a healthy liquidity position. This enabled us to opportunistically repurchase 4,339,271 shares, or 17.5% of the Company's outstanding shares, for an aggregate price of $31.1 million in privately negotiated transactions practically tripling our $10 million original buyback program. Given the holding nature of the prior owners of these shares, these repurchases increase our per share results and valuation metrics without impacting trading liquidity.
In light of the continued uncertainty about the duration of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic recovery, we remain focused on maintaining a conservative financial profile and making thoughtful capital allocation decisions that align with our strategy and market expectations and deliver value to our shareholders."
Three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019
During the three months ended September 30, 2020, Danaos had an average of 58.0 containerships compared to 55.0 containerships during the three months ended September 30, 2019. Our fleet utilization was 98.7% in each of the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019.
Our adjusted net income amounted to $47.3 million, or $1.91 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $37.9 million, or $2.46 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. We have adjusted our net income in the three months ended September 30, 2020 for amortization of non-cash fees and accrued finance fees charge of $4.5 million. Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation table, which appears later in this earnings release.
The increase of $9.4 million in adjusted net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019 is attributable mainly to a $7.1 million increase in operating revenues, a $6.8 million decrease in net finance expenses and a $0.9 million increase in the operating performance of our equity investment in Gemini Shipholdings Corporation ("Gemini"), which were partially offset by a $5.4 million increase in total operating expenses.
On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $42.8 million, or $1.73 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to net income of $33.9 million, or $2.20 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
Operating Revenues
Operating revenues increased by 6.4%, or $7.1 million, to $118.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020 from $111.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019.
Operating revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 reflect:
- a $11.5 million increase in revenues in the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019 as a result of contractual increases in charter rates of vessels under long-term charters;
- a $5.5 million increase in revenues in the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019 due to the acquisition of new vessels;
- a $5.6 million decrease in revenues in the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019 due to lower non-cash revenue recognition in accordance with US GAAP;
- a $5.1 million decrease in revenues in the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019 as a result of lower re-chartering rates for certain of our vessels. This decrease is partially due to a $3.9 million decrease in revenues due to the re-chartering of four vessels in our fleet that concluded long-term charters over the last twelve months and were re-deployed at the prevailing lower spot rates at the time these vessels were re-chartered; and
- a $0.8 million increase in revenues due to higher fleet utilization of our vessels in the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019.
Vessel Operating Expenses
Vessel operating expenses increased by $2.8 million to $27.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020 from $24.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019, primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet and an overall increase in the average daily operating cost to $5,467 per vessel per day for vessels on time charter for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $5,298 per vessel per day for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Management believes that our daily operating cost are among the most competitive in the industry.
Depreciation Amortization
Depreciation Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.
Depreciation
Depreciation expense increased by 6.2%, or $1.5 million, to $25.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020 from $24.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019 mainly due to the installation of scrubbers on nine of our vessels and the acquisition of the vessels Niledutch Lion, Phoebe and SM Charleston in the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs
Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs increased by $0.9 million to $3.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020 from $2.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019.
General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.4 million to $6.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020, from $6.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease was mainly due to decreased non-cash recognition of share-based compensation.
Other Operating Expenses
Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.
Voyage Expenses
Voyage expenses increased by $0.8 million to $3.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020 from $2.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019 primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.
Interest Expense and Interest Income
Interest expense decreased by 34.6%, or $6.3 million, to $11.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020 from $18.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in interest expense is attributable to:
- a $6.8 million decrease in interest expense due to a decrease in debt service cost of approximately 2.3% and a $84.6 million decrease in our average debt (including leaseback obligations), to $1,518.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1,603.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019; and
- a $0.5 million increase in the amortization of deferred finance costs and debt discount related to our 2018 debt refinancing.
As of September 30, 2020, our outstanding bank debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $1,376.2 million and our leaseback obligation was $129.4 million compared to bank debt of $1,450.0 million and our leaseback obligation of $141.4 million as of September 30, 2019.
Interest income increased to $1.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $1.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019.
Other finance costs, net
Other finance costs, net remained stable at $0.3 million in each of the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019.
Equity income on investments
Equity income on investments increased by $0.9 million to $1.5 million of income on investments in the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $0.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019 due to the improved operating performance of Gemini, in which the Company has a 49% shareholding interest.
Loss on derivatives
Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $0.9 million in each of the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019.
Other income, net
Other income, net was $0.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to nil in the three months ended September 30, 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA increased by 5.0%, or $4.0 million, to $83.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020 from $79.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019. As outlined above, the increase is mainly attributable to a $7.1 million increase in operating revenues and a $0.9 million increase in the operating performance of our equity investees, which were partially offset by a $4.0 million increase in operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is adjusted for stock based compensation of $0.3 million. Tables reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income can be found at the end of this earnings release.
Nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019
During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Danaos had an average of 56.9 containerships compared to 55.0 containerships during the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Our fleet utilization for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 95.8% compared to 98.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted fleet utilization, excluding the effect of 188 days of incremental off-hire due to shipyard delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, was 97.0% in the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Our adjusted net income amounted to $123.1 million, or $4.97 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $110.7 million, or $7.23 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. We have adjusted our net income in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 for amortization of non-cash fees and accrued finance fees charge of $12.7 million. Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation table, which appears later in this earnings release.
The increase of $12.4 million in adjusted net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019 is attributable mainly to a $13.1 million decrease in net finance expenses, a $4.9 million increase in operating revenues and a $4.2 million increase in the operating performance of our equity investment in Gemini, which were partially offset by a $9.8 million increase in total operating expenses.
On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $110.4 million, or $4.45 earnings per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to net income of $97.4 million, or $6.36 earnings per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Operating Revenues
Operating revenues increased by 1.5%, or $4.9 million, to $341.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from $337.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Operating revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 reflect:
- a $26.2 million increase in revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as a result of contractual increases in charter rates of vessels under long-term charters;
- a $10.0 million increase in revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019 due to the acquisition of new vessels;
- a $6.2 million decrease in revenues due to lower fleet utilization of our vessels in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019 mainly due to the scheduled installation of scrubbers and dry-dockings of our vessels, of which $3.2 million relates to incremental delays in the Chinese shipyards where these activities were being performed due to the COVID-19 pandemic;
- a $9.3 million decrease in revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as a result of lower re-chartering rates for certain of our vessels. This decrease is due to a $12.5 million decrease in revenues due to the re-chartering of six vessels in our fleet that concluded long-term charters over the last twelve months and were re-deployed at the prevailing lower spot rates at the time these vessels were re-chartered, partially offset by a $3.2 million improvement from the re-chartering of other vessels in the fleet; and
- a $15.8 million decrease in revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019 due to lower non-cash revenue recognition in accordance with US GAAP.
Vessel Operating Expenses
Vessel operating expenses increased by $4.2 million to $82.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from $78.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet, partially offset by an overall decrease in the average daily operating cost to $5,592 per vessel per day for vessels on time charter for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $5,605 per vessel per day for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Management believes that our daily operating cost are among the most competitive in the industry.
Depreciation Amortization
Depreciation Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.
Depreciation
Depreciation expense increased by 4.9%, or $3.5 million, to $75.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from $72.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 mainly due to the installation of scrubbers on nine of our vessels and the acquisition of the vessels Niledutch Lion, Phoebe and SM Charleston in the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs
Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs increased by $1.9 million to $8.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from $6.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative expenses decreased by $1.9 million to $17.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, from $19.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease was mainly due to decreased non-cash recognition of share-based compensation.
Other Operating Expenses
Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.
Voyage Expenses
Voyage expenses increased by $2.1 million to $10.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from $8.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.
Interest Expense and Interest Income
Interest expense decreased by 23.7%, or $13.0 million, to $41.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from $54.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in interest expense is attributable to:
- a $12.5 million decrease in interest expense due to a decrease in debt service cost by approximately 1.3% and a $97.3 million decrease in our average debt (including leaseback obligations), to $1,532.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1,629.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019; and
- a $0.5 million decrease in the amortization of deferred finance costs and debt discount related to our 2018 debt refinancing.
As of September 30, 2020, our outstanding bank debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $1,376.2 million and our leaseback obligation was $129.4 million compared to bank debt of $1,450.0 million and our leaseback obligation of $141.4 million as of September 30, 2019.
Interest income increased by $0.2 million to $5.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $4.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Other finance costs, net
Other finance costs, net decreased by $0.4 million to $2.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $2.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 mainly due to the decrease in finance costs related to the leaseback obligations, partially offset by lease termination fees in the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Equity income on investments
Equity income on investments increased by $4.2 million to $4.7 million of income on investments in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $0.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 due to the improved operating performance of Gemini, in which the Company has a 49% shareholding interest.
Loss on derivatives
Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $2.7 million in each of the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019.
Other income, net
Other income, net was $0.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $0.4 million in income in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA increased by 1.2%, or $2.9 million, to $235.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from $232.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019. As outlined above, the increase is mainly attributable to a $4.9 million increase in operating revenues, a $4.2 million increase in the operating performance of our equity investees and a $0.4 million decrease in other finance expenses, which were partially offset by a $6.6 million increase in operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 is adjusted for stock based compensation of $0.9 million. Tables reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income can be found at the end of this earnings release.
Recent Developments
On October 12, 2020, we announced the repurchase of 4,339,271 shares of our common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $31.1 million in privately negotiated transactions, including 2,517,013 shares from the Royal Bank of Scotland and 1,822,258 shares from Sphinx Investment Corp. These transactions resulted in the Company's previously announced share repurchase program being terminated.
On October 16, 2020, we entered into agreements to acquire two 9,000 TEU container vessels built in 2009 for a gross aggregate purchase price of $62.0 million. These vessels are expected to be delivered to us by the end of January 2021.
About Danaos Corporation
Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our current fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 TEUs, including five vessels owned by Gemini Shipholdings Corporation, a joint venture, ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Our fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".
Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions. Although Danaos Corporation believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, Danaos Corporation cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, including effects on global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of containerized cargo, the ability and willingness of charterers to perform their obligations to us, charter rates for containerships, shipyards performing scrubber installations, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; the effects of the 2018 refinancing transactions; Danaos' ability to achieve the expected benefits of the refinancing and comply with the terms of its new credit facilities and other agreements entered into in connection with the 2018 refinancing; the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled dry-docking, changes in Danaos Corporation's operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.
Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by Danaos Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
www.danaos.com
Appendix
Fleet Utilization
Danaos had 60 unscheduled off-hire days in the three months ended September 30, 2020. The following table summarizes vessel utilization and the impact of the off-hire days on the Company's revenue.
Vessel Utilization (No. of Days)
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
2020
2020
2020
Total
Ownership Days
5,073
5,193
5,336
15,602
Less Off-hire Days:
Scheduled Off-hire Days
(336
(60
(10
(406
Other Off-hire Days
(104
(92
(60
(256
Operating Days
4,633
5,041
5,266
14,940
Vessel Utilization
91.3
97.1
98.7
95.8
Operating Revenues (in '000s of US Dollars)
106,196
116,824
118,932
341,952
Average Gross Daily Charter Rate
22,922
23,175
22,585
22,888
Vessel Utilization (No. of Days)
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
2019
2019
2019
Total
Ownership Days
4,950
5,005
5,060
15,015
Less Off-hire Days:
Scheduled Off-hire Days
(22
(41
(63
Other Off-hire Days
(90
(10
(24
(124
Operating Days
4,860
4,973
4,995
14,828
Vessel Utilization
98.2
99.4
98.7
98.8
Operating Revenues (in '000s of US Dollars)
112,891
112,319
111,830
337,040
Average Gross Daily Charter Rate
23,229
22,586
22,388
22,730
Fleet List
The following table describes in detail our fleet deployment profile as of November 5, 2020:
Vessel Name
Vessel Size
(TEU)
Year Built
Expiration of Charter(1)
Containerships
Hyundai Ambition (ex MSC Ambition)
13,100
2012
June 2024
Hyundai Speed (ex Maersk Exeter)
13,100
2012
June 2024
Hyundai Smart (ex Maersk Enping)
13,100
2012
May 2024
Hyundai Respect
13,100
2012
March 2024
Hyundai Honour
13,100
2012
February 2024
Express Rome
10,100
2011
February 2022
Express Berlin
10,100
2011
April 2022
Express Athens
10,100
2011
February 2022
Le Havre
9,580
2006
April 2023
Pusan C
9,580
2006
March 2023
Niledutch Lion
8,626
2008
February 2022
SM Charleston
8,533
2005
December 2021
CMA CGM Melisande
8,530
2012
May 2024
CMA CGM Attila
8,530
2011
October 2023
CMA CGM Tancredi
8,530
2011
November 2023
CMA CGM Bianca
8,530
2011
January 2024
CMA CGM Samson
8,530
2011
March 2024
America
8,468
2004
February 2023
Europe
8,468
2004
March 2023
Phoebe
8,463
2005
April 2022
CMA CGM Moliere
6,500
2009
February 2022
CMA CGM Musset
6,500
2010
August 2022
CMA CGM Nerval
6,500
2010
October 2022
CMA CGM Rabelais
6,500
2010
December 2022
CMA CGM Racine
6,500
2010
January 2023
YM Mandate
6,500
2010
January 2028
YM Maturity
6,500
2010
April 2028
Performance
6,402
2002
December 2020
Dimitra C
6,402
2002
January 2023
YM Seattle
4,253
2007
December 2020
YM Vancouver
4,253
2007
November 2020
Derby D
4,253
2004
November 2020
ANL Tongala
4,253
2004
November 2020
Rio Grande (ex ZIM Rio Grande)
4,253
2008
November 2020
ZIM Sao Paolo
4,253
2008
December 2020
ZIM Kingston
4,253
2008
February 2021
ZIM Monaco
4,253
2009
February 2021
ZIM Dalian
4,253
2009
February 2021
ZIM Luanda
4,253
2009
May 2021
Dimitris C
3,430
2001
December 2020
Express Black Sea
3,400
2011
December 2020
Express Spain
3,400
2011
November 2020
Express Argentina
3,400
2010
November 2020
Express Brazil
3,400
2010
September 2021
Express France
3,400
2010
October 2021
Singapore
3,314
2004
October 2021
Colombo
3,314
2004
November 2020
Zebra (ex MSC Zebra)
2,602
2001
November 2020
Amalia C
2,452
1998
May 2021
Danae C
2,524
2001
November 2020
Advance
2,200
1997
November 2020
Future
2,200
1997
November 2020
Sprinter
2,200
1997
November 2020
Stride
2,200
1997
November 2020
Progress C
2,200
1998
November 2020
Bridge
2,200
1998
February 2021
Highway
2,200
1998
March 2021
Vladivostok
2,200
1997
November 2020
Belita l2)
8,533
2006
September 2021
Catherine C (2)
6,422
2001
January 2023
Leo C (2)
6,422
2002
August 2022
Suez Canal(2)
5,610
2002
December 2020
Genoal2)
5,544
2002
September 2021
(1)
Earliest date charters could expire. Some charters include options to extend their terms.
(2)
Vessels acquired by Gemini Shipholdings Corporation, in which Danaos holds a 49% equity interest.
DANAOS CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Unaudited
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
OPERATING REVENUES
118,932
111,830
341,952
337,040
OPERATING EXPENSES
Vessel operating expenses
(27,662
(24,858
(82,232
(78,035
Depreciation amortization
(28,939
(26,607
(84,029
(78,666
General administrative
(6,048
(6,422
(17,901
(19,783
Other operating expenses
(3,552
(2,792
(10,887
(8,794
Income From Operations
52,731
51,151
146,903
151,762
OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES)
Interest income
1,650
1,586
4,952
4,751
Interest expense
(11,907
(18,216
(41,865
(54,903
Other finance expenses
(330
(308
(1,990
(2,402
Equity income on investments
1,464
560
4,729
508
Other income/(loss), net
91
(5
361
429
Realized loss on derivatives
(913
(913
(2,719
(2,709
Total Other Expenses, net
(9,945
(17,296
(36,532
(54,326
Net Income
42,786
33,855
110,371
97,436
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic earnings per share
1.74
2.27
4.49
6.52
Diluted earnings per share
1.73
2.20
4.45
6.36
Basic weighted average number of common shares (in thousands of shares)
24,573
14,939
24,573
14,939
Diluted weighted average number of common shares (in thousands of shares)
24,789
15,373
24,789
15,309
Non-GAAP Measures1
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited
Three months ended
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income
42,786
33,855
110,371
97,436
Amortization of financing fees, debt discount finance fees accrued
4,517
4,027
12,707
13,270
Adjusted Net Income
47,303
37,882
123,078
110,706
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, diluted
1.91
2.46
4.97
7.23
Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands)
24,789
15,373
24,789
15,309
1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Table above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
DANAOS CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
As of
As of
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
106,368
139,170
Accounts receivable, net
10,846
7,145
Other current assets
45,406
44,071
162,620
190,386
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Fixed assets, net
2,441,815
2,389,874
Deferred charges, net
16,427
11,455
Investments in affiliates
13,694
8,965
Other non-current assets
61,465
82,339
2,533,401
2,492,633
TOTAL ASSETS
2,696,021
2,683,019
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-term debt, current portion
126,326
119,673
Accumulated accrued interest, current portion
29,679
34,137
Long-term leaseback obligations, current portion
24,166
16,342
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities other current liabilities
37,302
52,928
217,473
223,080
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Long-term debt, net
1,222,971
1,270,663
Accumulated accrued interest, net of current portion
132,319
156,583
Long-term leaseback obligations, net
101,522
121,872
Other long-term liabilities
22,024
29,131
1,478,836
1,578,249
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
248
248
Additional paid-in capital
786,171
785,274
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(110,180
(116,934
Retained earnings
323,473
213,102
999,712
881,690
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,696,021
2,683,019
DANAOS CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Operating Activities:
Net income
42,786
33,855
110,371
97,436
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
25,765
24,336
75,604
72,141
Amortization of deferred drydocking special survey costs, finance cost, debt discount and other finance fees accrued
7,691
6,298
21,662
19,795
PIK interest
686
850
2,236
2,545
Payments for drydocking/special survey
(17
(3,524
(13,397
(5,214
Amortization of deferred realized losses on cash flow interest rate swaps
913
913
2,719
2,709
Equity income on investments
(1,464
(560
(4,729
(508
Stock based compensation
301
1,195
897
3,060
Accounts receivable
1,706
(141
(3,701
1,588
Other assets, current and non-current
3,031
(2,923
2,342
(13,996
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(8,323
(379
614
(563
Other liabilities, current and long-term
(3,911
(3,731
(8,586
(11,348
Net Cash provided by Operating Activities
69,164
56,189
186,032
167,645
Investing Activities:
Vessel additions and advances
(7,403
(4,124
(106,149
(14,762
Investments
(75
Net Cash used in Investing Activities
(7,403
(4,124
(106,224
(14,762
Financing Activities:
Proceeds from sale-leaseback of vessels
139,080
146,523
Proceeds from long-term debt
13,300
36,700
Payments of leaseback obligations
(5,877
(3,063
(147,942
(5,149
Debt repayment
(34,573
(25,578
(99,749
(231,389
Payments of accumulated accrued interest
(5,284
(8,979
(20,786
(26,846
Finance costs
(7,914
(10,425
(19,913
(30,474
Net Cash used in Financing Activities
(40,348
(48,045
(112,610
(147,335
Net Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
21,413
4,020
(32,802
5,548
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
84,955
78,803
139,170
77,275
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
106,368
82,823
106,368
82,823
DANAOS CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Unaudited
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income
42,786
33,855
110,371
97,436
Depreciation
25,765
24,336
75,604
72,141
Amortization of deferred drydocking special survey costs
3,174
2,271
8,425
6,525
Amortization of deferred finance costs, debt discount and other finance fees accrued
4,517
4,027
12,707
13,270
Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps
913
913
2,719
2,709
Interest income
(1,650
(1,586
(4,952
(4,751
Interest expense
7,525
14,317
29,551
42,057
Stock based compensation
301
1,195
897
3,060
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
83,331
79,328
235,322
232,447
1)
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking special survey costs, amortization of deferred finance costs, debt discount and other finance fees accrued, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps and stock based compensation. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financings, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005835/en/
