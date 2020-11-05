

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $188.82 million, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $255.81 million, or $2.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $241.94 million or $2.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.1% to $585.28 million from $681.05 million last year.



FleetCor Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $241.94 Mln. vs. $280.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.80 vs. $3.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.65 -Revenue (Q3): $585.28 Mln vs. $681.05 Mln last year.



