eCampusOntario to Collaborate With Partners on Ontario's Micro-Credential Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / eCampusOntario joins colleagues from across the Ontario postsecondary education sector in congratulating the Government of Ontario on the release of Budget 2020: Ontario's Action Plan: Protect - Support - Recover.

In addition to signaling strong investments across healthcare, business and education, Budget 2020 positions eCampusOntario to play a role in the government's province-wide micro-credential strategy, including working with partners to develop a virtual passport for lifelong learning.

"The Province's investment in micro-credentials comes at a crucial time as we collectively respond to the disruptions of COVID-19," says Robert Luke, CEO of eCampusOntario. "Ensuring that learners are able to access skills and competencies as part of their career preparation and reskilling is essential to building social and economic resilience. When micro-credentials are delivered online, learners can access flexible education and training when and where they need it. We look forward to supporting our sector in developing micro-credentials that meet labour market needs and support all Ontarians in their lifelong learning."

A micro-credential is a certification of assessed learning associated with a specific and relevant skill or competency. Micro-credentials enable rapid retraining and augment traditional education through pathways into regular postsecondary programming.

eCampusOntario is a national leader in the micro-credential landscape, with successful initiatives across colleges and universities in Ontario.

At the core of eCampusOntario's success is a common framework which guides educators, employers and policy makers in the development of new micro-credential initiatives. Co-developed by representatives from post-secondary institutions and workforce partners, this proven framework provides a common standard on which to collaborate and create micro-credential programming that fills an identified skills gap.

eCampusOntario is excited to support the expansion of micro-credentials in Ontario alongside our partners from Colleges, Universities, Indigenous Institutes and government.

