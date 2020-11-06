The global VR gaming market size is poised to grow by USD 206.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 70% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005669/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global VR Gaming Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising popularity of 360-degree videos, one of the key VR gaming market driver, will positively impact market growth. 360-degree videos are made utilizing enhanced camera systems with the capability to record the whole 360-degree angle sets at once. This enables viewers to watch videos at any angle with options to pan and rotate the videos as well. As far as the gaming experience is concerned, gamers can shift the viewing angles with a VR headset providing an immersive environment, this, in turn, drives global VR gaming market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major VR gaming market growth came from hardware segment. In the hardware segment, we include VR devices specific to the gaming market, such as VR gaming headsets. Major suppliers of hardware devices like Oculus VR, Sony, Samsung, and Google, as well as smaller start-ups, are expected to change the dynamics of the global gaming market. There will be intense competition among players based on the design and the pricing of VR devices.

Europe was the largest VR gaming market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising awareness of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality is most likely to drive the demand for head-mounted displays (HMDs) in this region. Additionally, the growth of the gaming market in the region due to the increased penetration of smartphones will significantly drive VR gaming market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The global VR gaming market is fragmented. Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., HTC Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Razer Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Unity Technologies Inc., and Carl Zeiss AG. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this VR gaming market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the VR gaming market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Enhanced Consumer Experience Provided by VR Technology will be a Key Market Trend

One of the major trends driving market growth is the enhanced consumer experience provided by VR technology. Virtual reality technology is safe to use and also provides a life-like experience for users at any location. This is increasing the demand for virtual reality from consumers and is inducing companies to incorporate the technology into both their hardware and software segments by collaborating with key vendors. Additionally, since the technology allows students and trainees to learn practically in a virtual world, it also finds significance in military and aviation training and is also being adopted by medical institutions as well.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

VR gaming Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist VR gaming market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the VR gaming market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the VR gaming market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of VR gaming market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

PCs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Consoles Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mobile devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Hardware Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Software Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Accessories Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

Electronic Arts Inc.

HTC Corp.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Razer Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Unity Technologies Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005669/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/