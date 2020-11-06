The sperm bank market is poised to grow by USD 770.84 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2.38 during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005750/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sperm Bank Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
The report on the sperm bank market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of sperm donors.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis
The sperm bank market analysis includes service segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the rising number of single parents and same-sex couples as one of the prime reasons driving the sperm bank market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The sperm bank market covers the following areas:
Sperm Bank Market Sizing
Sperm Bank Market Forecast
Sperm Bank Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Androcryos
- Cryos International-Denmark ApS
- European Sperm Bank ApS
- Fairfax Cryobank Inc.
- Indian Spermtech
- New England Cryogenic Center Inc.
- ReproTech Ltd.
- Seattle Sperm Bank
- The London Sperm Bank
- Xytex Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Semen analysis Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Sperm storage Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Genetic consultation Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Androcryos
- Cryos International-Denmark ApS
- European Sperm Bank ApS
- Fairfax Cryobank Inc.
- Indian Spermtech
- New England Cryogenic Center Inc.
- ReproTech Ltd.
- Seattle Sperm Bank
- The London Sperm Bank
- Xytex Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005750/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/