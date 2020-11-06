AGC Inc., CARBO Ceramics Inc., and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA will emerge as major ceramics market participants during 2020-2024.

The ceramics market is expected to grow by USD 108.7 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ceramics market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The ceramics market will witness Neutral and At par impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through respond, recover and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Ceramics Market Participants:

AGC Inc.

AGC Inc. operates its business under various segments such as glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics/other. The company offers a variety of products and solutions, including high-performance ceramics, that contribute to innovation in glass production processes and environmental conservation.

CARBO Ceramics Inc.

CARBO Ceramics Inc. operates its business under oilfield and industrial technologies and services and environmental technologies and services segments. The company offers various ceramic proppants, including KRYPTOSPHERE HD, KRYPTOSPHERE XT, KRYPTOSPHERE LD, SCALEGUARD, FUSION, and others.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA has business operations under various segments, namely innovative materials, construction products, and building distribution. The company offers ceramic materials, such as XILEC, zirconia-based ceramic, which is used to build glassmaking furnaces.

Ceramics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Ceramics is segmented as below:

Application Road Construction Building Construction Others

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



The ceramics market is driven by the development of advanced ceramics. In addition, other factors such as demand for lightweight and high-performance materials are expected to trigger the ceramics market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

