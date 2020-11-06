The global amino acid market size is expected to grow by USD 10.80 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Amino Acid Market 2020-2024

Increasing health consciousness among people is one of the major factors propelling the market growth.

The increasing health consciousness among people has led to the rising consumption of dietary supplements that help maintain the daily dose of vital nutrients and proteins required by the body for good health. Moreover, the consumption of amino acid supplements helps in the faster recovery from fatigue, improves endurance and mental focus, and reduces muscle soreness. Additionally, amino acids are also effective against metabolic syndromes. This is encouraging manufacturers to increase their focus on expanding their amino acid production facilities to cater to the growing demand for amino acid supplements. This will subsequently influence the growth of the global amino acid market during the forecast period.

Global Amino Acid Market: Application Landscape

Feed additives are added to livestock feed for farm animals that require extra nutrients, such as amino acids, fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, to grow at a healthy rate. Moreover, the use of feed additives such as antioxidants, amino acids, vitamins, enzymes and probiotics prevents disease outbreaks in livestock and improves the overall feed absorption and assimilation. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in animal feed and food and beverages segments.

Global Amino Acid Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC accounted for the largest amino acid market share in 2019, and the region will continue to offer the maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rise in per capita income and the growing consumption of protein-rich food will influence the growth of amino acid market size in APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for amino acids in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other geographies.

Companies Covered

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

AMINO GmbH

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Cargill Inc.

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Daesang Corp.

Evonik Industries AG

Fufeng Group Ltd.

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Amino Acid Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist amino acid market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the amino acid market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the amino acid market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of amino acid market, vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Animal feed Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pharmaceuticals Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Food and beverages Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing acquisitions and joint ventures

Increasing use of amino acid as animal feed additives

Expanding application of amino acids in skincare products

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

