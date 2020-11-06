

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet (UDIRF.PK) reported a 5.0% decline in consolidated EBITDA to 896.4 million euros in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the prior-year's 944.0 million euros.



Earnings per share for the first nine months declined to 1.33 euros from 1.35 euros in the previous year. The prior-year earnings per share included positive extraordinary income from the sale of shares in virtual minds as well as an opposing effect from non-cash impairment charges on Tele Columbus shares.



Adjusted for those effects, operating earnings per share decreased 4.3% to 1.33 euros from 1.39 euros last year.



But, consolidated sales for the first nine months of 2020 grew 3.4% to 3.98 billion euros from 3.86 billion euros in the previous year.



Sales growth was slowed by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The effects had a particularly negative impact on the Consumer Access and Consumer Applications segments. There were opposing positive effects in the Business Access segment, the company said.



Adjusted for those pandemic effects, like-for-like sales rose by 3.8% on the previous year.



United Internet subsidiary 1&1 Drillisch anticipates lower sales of smartphones and tablets due to a reduced willingness among its existing customers to change tariffs.



Consequently, United Internet lowered its 2020 sales growth guidance to about 3% from the prior outlook of about 4% growth, compared to prior-year sales of 5.19 billion euros.



Annual EBITDA forecast remains unchanged at 1.180 billion euros.



