The contact center market is expected to grow by USD 5.99 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contact Center Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The integration of IVR into contact centers is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the inability to achieve an ASA will hamper market growth.
Contact Center Market: Type Landscape
Voice-based interaction helps contact centers reduce the throughput time in resolving customer queries. IVR application uses a combination of a touch-tone keypad and voice telephone inputs to provide a suitable response in the form of fax, e-mail, voice, callback, or any other media. IVR is usually connected to a larger application that helps it access databases to provide an appropriate response to callers. As IVRs have access to the database, they can provide live information by using text-to-speech. Market growth in the voice-based segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the text-based and social media-based segment.
Contact Center Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC accounted for the largest contact center market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising adoption of the cloud-based deployment model, increasing integration of multiple communication channels, technological advances, and the popularity of analytics and social media will significantly influence contact center market growth in this region. 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for contact centers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- 8x8 Inc.
- ALE International
- Aspect Software Inc.
- Avaya Holdings Corp.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Enghouse Systems Ltd.
- Five9 Inc.
- Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.
- Mitel Networks Corp.
- and NEC Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Voice-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Text-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Social media-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment placement
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 8x8 Inc.
- ALE International
- Aspect Software Inc.
- Avaya Holdings Corp.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Enghouse Systems Ltd.
- Five9 Inc.
- Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.
- Mitel Networks Corp.
- NEC Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
