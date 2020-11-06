

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.DE) reported that its Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA for the first nine months in 2020 declined to 456.6 million euros from the previous year's 508.7 million euros.



The decline in EBITDA was mainly caused by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, regulatory effects, preparations for the 5G mobile network and the overcharged billing of the MBA MVNO contract by Telef?nica since July 2020 from the perspective of 1&1 Drillisch. Without the effects, like-for-like adjusted EBITDA would have increased by 3.2%.



Revenue for the first nine months of 2020 increased by 3.1% to 2.814 billion euros from 2.730 billion euros in the prior year. High-margin service revenues increased by 2.6% to 2.258 billion euros. Without negative effects of 16.4 million euros as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, revenues would have increased by 3.7%, service revenues would have increased by 3.4%.



1&1 Drillisch still expects about 500,000 new customers in 2020.



The company cuts its annual total revenue growth outlook to about 3% from the prior outlook of about 4%, compared to 3.674 billion euros last year, due to the more restrained demand from the customer base for new smartphones and tablets resulting from fewer contract changers.



The company confirmed annual EBITDA forecast at about 600 million euros, compared to the previous year's 683.5 million euros.



