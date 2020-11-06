The transportation management systems (TMS) market is expected to grow by USD 2.04 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005713/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The adoption of technologically advanced devices is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as data privacy concerns will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/transportation-management-systems-market-industry-analysis
Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market: Geographic Landscape
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. North America will provide several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The advent of smart cities, increasing use of vehicular communication systems, and the emergence of the meta-intelligence concept in transportation management systems will significantly influence the transportation management system's market growth in this region. 36%of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the critical market for transportation management systems in North America. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all segments to the growth of the transportation management systems market size.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Companies Covered:
- American Software Inc.
- Blue Yonder Group Inc.
- BluJay Solutions Inc.
- Continental Traffic Service Inc.
- Infor Inc.
- Manhattan Associates Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
- and Trimble Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Solution
- Market segments
- Comparison by Solution
- On-premise Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Solution
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Software Inc.
- Blue Yonder Group Inc.
- BluJay Solutions Inc.
- Continental Traffic Service Inc.
- Infor Inc.
- Manhattan Associates Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
- Trimble Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005713/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/