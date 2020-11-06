

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Infinera Corp (INFN) reported that its third quarter GAAP net loss narrowed to $35.9 million, or $0.19 per share from $84.8 million or $0.47 in the last year.



Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $4.2 million or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $30.5 million or $0.17 per share in the same period last year.



Quarterly GAAP revenue rose to $340.2 million from $325.3 million a year ago. Non-GAAP revenue was $341.2 million, higher than $327.6 million a year earlier.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.06 per share and revenues of $335.91 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted revenues of $355 million, plus or minus $15 million. Analysts currently expect revenues of $357.51 million.



INFN closed Thursday's trading at $7.15, up $0.62 or 9.49%, on the Nasdaq. The stock dropped $0.15 or 2.10% in the after-hours trade.



