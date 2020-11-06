On November 5, the first day of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE), China Eastern Air Holding Co. Ltd. (China Eastern) successfully secures two major aviation orders: a LEAP-1A aircraft engine hourly repair agreement and a purchase agreement of six spare aircraft engines with CFM International, and a 131-9A auxiliary power unit (APU) purchase agreement with Honeywell.

China Eastern Lands Two Major Aviation Orders and Debuts Its VR Show on the Third CIIE (Photo: Business Wire)

Compared with the previous CIIE, China Eastern has seen a greater increase this year in contract sum, number of partners and cooperation scope. The number of its contracts has increased from 14 from the previous year to 23 this year, with the total amount exceeding that of the previous year. The purchases mainly regard seven categories of imported products and services, including aero engines, in-flight catering, aviation materials, jet fuel, fresh food, special vehicles, and repair services. It is reported that in addition to the aviation orders of General Electric Company and Honeywell Aerospace Group from the United States, China Eastern has also signed contracts with large international manufacturers such as Rockwell Collins, Karma Automotive, Mallaghan from UK and Exxon Mobil this year.

China Eastern's "CIIE" themed painted aircraft, the first of its kind in the world that has flown 22 pivotal routes around the world, has presented an invitation to the world as the "CIIE Air Ambassador"; China Eastern's "aerial display center", built with the highest standard and the best quality for the reception of guests at home and abroad, provides exhibit transportation services, and features its "one-stop aviation services" and "aviation food" to showcase its "oriental charisma".

What's even more noteworthy is that, in order to provide immersive experience for global netizens to participate in the exhibition, China Eastern opens the "MU@CIIE VR Show" that features its on-the-ground and in-flight services on the CIIE. The VR show includes four online exhibition venues, namely CIIE Themed Aircraft, MU Service Center, VIP Lounge, and MU City, where details of each scenario is displayed in 360° to the enjoyment of audiences at home and abroad on computer and mobile phones. They can visit the cabin of CIIE Themed Aircraft, water their mouths with Mu Noodles, experience VIP lounge service at Hongqiao Airport, take a tour around MU City, and savor up close the "oriental charisma" brought by the new technology and new service of China Eastern. It is said that "MU@CIIE VR Show" will be promoted globally through WeMedia at home and abroad upon its launch, and can also be accessed through platforms such as China Eastern's official app and website.

