6 NOVEMBER 2020



RICHEMONT ANNOUNCES ITS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

Financial highlights

Sales for the half year decreased by 26% at actual exchange rates to € 5 478 million and by 25% at constant exchange rates Positive trends throughout the second quarter, with sales down by 5% at actual exchange rates and 2% at constant exchange rates, following a 47% decline (at actual and constant exchange rates) in the first quarter Sales in China up by 78% at actual exchange rates contained the decline in Asia Pacific to mid-single digit, and partly mitigated double digit declines in Europe, the Americas and Japan Online retail channel sales down by 4% at actual exchange rates benefiting from triple digit growth in online retail sales at our Maisons which now account for 7% of Group sales excluding Online Distributors

Jewellery Maisons showed strong resilience with sales in the second quarter growing by 4% at actual exchange rates and 7% at constant exchange rates, leading to an operating margin of 30.1% for the half year

Group operating profit down to € 452 million with an 8.3% operating margin and profit for the period down to € 159 million

Stable cash flow from operating activities and higher free cash flow; gross and net cash positions at 30 September 2020 of € 7 128 million and € 2 111 million, respectively

Key financial data (unaudited)

Six months ended 30 September2020 Six months ended 30 September 2019 Change Sales € 5 478 m € 7 397 m -26% Gross profit € 3 165 m € 4 610 m -31% Gross margin 57.8% 62.3% -450 bps Operating profit € 452 m € 1 165 m -61% Operating margin 8.3% 15.7% -740 bps Profit for the period € 159 m € 869 m -82% Earnings per A share/10 B shares, diluted basis € 0.281 € 1.533 -82% Cash flow generated from operating activities € 926 m € 928 m 0% Net cash position € 2 111 m € 1 770 m

Chairman's commentary

Throughout the first six months of our financial year, the Covid-19 pandemic impacted our trading and operations with unprecedented levels of disruption. Sales decreased by 25% at constant exchange rates and by 26% at actual exchange rates to € 5.48 billion. All regions, channels and business areas were affected, notwithstanding a 78% increase in China versus the prior year period at actual exchange rates. As the world gradually reopened for business and international travel, the sales decline in the second quarter was limited to 2% at constant exchange rates and 5% at actual exchange rates, a marked improvement compared to a 47% contraction in the first quarter (both at actual and constant exchange rates).

A strong presence in China and an acceleration in digital initiatives have partially mitigated the consequences of temporary store closures and a halt in tourism worldwide. Our Maisons were swift to build on past investments in digital infrastructure and maintain direct engagement with clients, contributing to our Maisons' resilience, with online sales growing at a triple digit rate. Our efforts to improve the quality of our distribution networks and inventories at our multibrand retail partners also helped lessen some of the negative impacts of the pandemic.

Our Jewellery Maisons showed most resilience, reflecting successful digital initiatives and the continued appeal of iconic collections, notably for Clash de Cartier or Perlée at Van Cleef & Arpels. The Specialist Watchmakers' more pronounced decline in sales reflected their greater reliance on multibrand retail partners. They generated a small loss but remained cash flow positive. IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre and Vacheron Constantin showed the most resilience due to a significant presence in China, strong relationships with local clientele and the enduring attractiveness of their creations. The Group's Online Distributors recorded lower sales and higher losses due to the temporary closure of fulfilment centres and a competitive pricing environment. They were nonetheless instrumental in helping our Maisons advance their online capabilities. Most of our Fashion & Accessories Maisons grouped under 'Other' suffered from the aforementioned closure of fulfilment centres and the severe reduction in the travel retail footfall. Peter Millar benefited from its longstanding online presence in the United States.

Although the pandemic has hampered sentiment and demand around the world, we have continued to make good headway on key digital initiatives and further advance on our journey towards New Retail. NET-A-PORTER's platform migration is progressing steadily and YOOX NET-A-PORTER (YNAP) began operating the e-commerce activities of Montblanc in August and Cartier in the UK in October. Watchfinder, our other digital native business, has further strengthened its international footprint.

Our joint venture with Alibaba, FENG MAO, has continued to develop favourably. Eight Maisons (dunhill, Chloé, Montblanc, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget and Vacheron Constantin) opened flagship stores on Tmall Luxury Pavilion in the period under review. Early results of these Pavilion flagship stores are promising, and our teams are working closely with Alibaba to target their vast client base and extend our reach to the lower tier cities in China.

Following the cancellation of the physical watch fair in Geneva, our partnership with Alibaba and relationship with the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie has enabled several Richemont Maisons to facilitate and participate in Watches & Wonders on the Cloud, and more recently in Watches & Wonders offline and online events in Shanghai and Sanya.

From the outset of the pandemic, we have been steadfast in our commitment to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our colleagues, clients and partners. As we experienced the initial effects of the pandemic, it became clear that we would also need to be very cautious in terms of cash preservation. We rapidly adjusted inventories, supply chain and production and postponed non-critical projects. Working capital requirements were kept under tight control, maintaining stable cash flow from operating activities.

Operating profit was down 61% to € 452 million as a result of lower sales and gross profit, with cost savings only partly mitigating those declines. This resulted in operating deleverage, a reflection of the fixed nature of our costs, over which tight controls are being maintained. Profit for the period declined to € 159 million.

To ensure we have enough cash to see us through this Covid-19 pandemic and continue to invest in areas of strategic importance, we successfully placed a 2 billion euro-denominated bond. The three tranches, maturing in 2028, 2032 and 2040, have an average maturity of 14 years and average coupon of 1.31%. The notes received an A+ rating from Standard & Poor's in recognition of our strong balance sheet. Consequently, our gross and net cash positions amounted to € 7.1 billion and € 2.1 billion, respectively, at the end of September.

We have further strengthened our board with the appointment of Wendy Luhabe, a highly regarded social entrepreneur and economic activist, who has received multiple honours for her pioneering contribution to the economic empowerment of women. At the executive level, Philippe Fortunato was appointed to the role of CEO of Fashion & Accessories Maisons, simultaneously joining the Senior Executive Committee on 1 September. Mr Fortunato brings more than 30 years of managerial experience in the luxury industry.

We have undertaken a transformational journey to ensure our Maisons and businesses continue to prosper in a more connected world while crafting an ethical, inclusive and sustainable future. Much progress has been achieved, but much remains to be done. The pandemic has provided time to think and a chance to reset. We all must look at the way we live and consume. Richemont will continue to focus on timelessness, love and beauty. The beautiful craftsmanship and enduring nature of the creations our Maisons are renowned for should come to be appreciated even more, as should the ensuing skills and jobs.

In these challenging and uncertain times, I would like to thank all of our teams for their agility, ingenuity and dedication while respecting our stringent health and safety protocols. I would also like to extend my gratitude to our clients, business partners and shareholders, and wish each of you well. Our strong balance sheet and collective resilience will help us navigate these volatile times, despite the lack of visibility.

Johann Rupert

Chairman

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Geneva, 6 November 2020

Financial review

Any long form references to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan within this Company Announcement are Hong Kong SAR, China; Macau SAR, China; Taiwan, China respectively.

Sales

In the six month period under review, trading was significantly impacted by the worldwide spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and its resulting negative impact on trading conditions. Sales decreased by 26% at actual exchange rates and by 25% at constant exchange rates. As lockdown restrictions were eased, sentiment and sales momentum gradually improved, with the months of August and September seeing a return to growth at constant exchange rates. The decline in sales for the second quarter was limited to 5% at actual exchange rates and 2% at constant exchange rates.

At actual exchange rates, sales for the first half were lower in all regions, channels and business areas. Europe, Japan and the Americas recorded double digit sales decreases, impacted by temporary store and fulfilment centre closures, a halt in tourism and subdued sentiment. Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific posted mid-single digit sales declines. The Middle East was affected by global travel restrictions but benefited from regional tourism and a repatriation of purchases. In Asia Pacific, the lack of tourists from China compounded by the impact of protests in Hong Kong more than offset strong domestic sales in China which benefited from very robust local demand in the absence of purchases overseas.

Sales in the Group's directly operated boutiques and wholesale channels declined at double digit rates compared to the prior year period, reflecting the aforementioned negative factors. Online retail sales decreased by a low single digit rate, largely due to the temporary closure of the Online Distributors' fulfilment centres in the first quarter of the financial year. Excluding Online Distributors, online retail sales grew by triple digits. All business areas recorded a double digit sales decline with the Jewellery Maisons and Online Distributors being the most resilient and showing a marked improvement in the second quarter.

Further details on sales by region, distribution channel and business area are given in the Review of Operations.

Gross profit

Gross profit decreased by 31% to € 3 165 million and gross margin stood at 57.8% of sales, compared with 62.3% in the prior year period.

The 450 basis point reduction in gross margin is due to lower levels of manufacturing capacity utilisation, the impact of a stronger Swiss franc on costs, higher gold prices and the continuing competitive pricing environment in online fashion.

Operating profit

Operating profit contracted by 61% to € 452 million, resulting in an operating margin of 8.3% compared to 15.7% a year ago. This reduction reflected mainly lower sales resulting in lower gross profit and an ensuing operating deleverage.

Early and decisive cost control actions were taken, driving operating expenses down 21% year-on-year. However, given the fixed nature of the majority of costs, it did not fully mitigate the decline in sales in the period under review. Selling and distribution expenses declined by 17%, mainly due to lower operating costs at our points of sales including some rent relief. This was partly offset by higher depreciation linked to capital investments in prior periods. As a result, selling and distribution expenses increased from 23% to 26% of Group sales. Communication expenses, more variable in nature, decreased by 50%, a higher rate than the decline in sales, leading to a communication expense ratio of 6% of sales. Fulfilment expenses decreased by 4% to € 155 million, primarily driven by the temporary closure of the Online Distributors' fulfilment centres. The 11% reduction in administration costs resulted from strong discipline, that more than offset a stronger Swiss franc and continued technology investments at the Group's Online Distributors and Maisons. Other operating expenses of € 97 million included minor acquisition-related charges and the amortisation of intangibles assets recognised on acquisition, primarily related to the Online Distributors and Buccellati.

Profit for the period

Profit for the period amounted to € 159 million, a € 710 million year-on-year decline. This reflected a lower operating profit and higher net finance costs. Net finance costs increased from € 110 million in the comparative period to € 117 million mostly as a result of a € 41 million increase in net foreign exchange accounting losses on monetary items (from € 62 million in the prior year period to € 103 million). This was partly mitigated by a € 70 million gain on hedging activities compared to a € 2 million gain in the prior year period.

Earnings per share (1 A share/10 B shares) decreased by 82% to € 0.281 on a diluted basis.

To comply with the South African practice of providing headline earnings per share ('HEPS') data, the relevant figure for headline earnings for the period ended 30 September 2020 would be € 154 million (2019: € 870 million). Basic HEPS for the period was € 0.273 (2019: € 1.540), diluted HEPS for the period was € 0.272 (2019: € 1.535). Further details regarding earnings per share and HEPS, including an itemised reconciliation, may be found in note 11.3 of the Group's condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Cash flow

At € 926 million, cash flow generated from operating activities was broadly in line with the prior period. This achievement reflected stringent working capital management, including lower inventories, which mitigated higher receivables as the wholesale channel progressively improved towards the end of the period under review.

At € 120 million, net investment in tangible fixed assets was 39% lower year-on-year. This predominantly reflected an effort to preserve cash, with targeted investments in the Maisons' store network and manufacturing facilities balanced by continued technology investments, notably at the Online Distributors.

The 2020 dividend of CHF 1.00 per share (1 A share/10 B shares) was paid to shareholders and to South African Depository Receipt holders, net of withholding tax, in September. The 35% withholding tax on all dividends was remitted to the Swiss tax authorities in September. The overall dividend cash outflow in the period amounted to € 529 million.

In the period under review, the Group did not acquire any treasury shares to hedge executive stock options. Proceeds from the exercise of stock options by executives and other activities related to the hedging programme amounted to a net cash inflow of € 3 million.

Balance sheet

At 30 September 2020, inventories of € 6 341 million were € 317 million lower than at 31 March 2020. They represented 19.2 months of cost of sales.

Following the € 2 billion bond issue in May 2020, the Group's gross cash position at 30 September 2020 amounted to € 7 128 million; the Group's net cash position was € 2 111 million, a € 284 million decrease compared to the position at 31 March 2020. Excluding the dividend payment of € 529 million, the Group's net cash position would have increased by € 245 million. The Group's net cash position includes highly liquid, highly rated money market funds, short term bank deposits and short-duration bond funds, primarily denominated in Swiss francs, euros and US dollars.

Shareholders' equity represented 51% of total equity and liabilities compared to 57% at 30 March 2020.

Review of operations

Sales by region

Change at in €m Six months to 30 September 2020 Six months to 30 September 2019 Constant exchange rates* Actual exchange rates Europe 1 234 2 221 -44% -44% Asia Pacific 2 556 2 729 -4% -6% Americas 900 1 347 -31% -33% Japan 365 647 -44% -44% Middle East and Africa 423 453 -5% -7% 5 478 7 397 -25% -26%

* Movements at constant exchange rates are calculated by translating underlying sales in local currencies into euros in both the current period and the comparative period at the average exchange rates applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2020.

The following comments on Group sales refer to year-on-year movements at constant exchange rates.

Europe

For the first half of the fiscal year, Europe recorded the highest rate of decline alongside Japan, with sales down 44% year-on-year. All markets and business areas were impacted by public health protection measures with temporary store and fulfilment centre closures, a halt in international tourism and muted local demand. France, Italy, Switzerland and the United Kingdom were particularly affected by a significantly lower level of tourist activity, as were the Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers and Fashion & Accessories Maisons. Online Distributors, although initially impacted by temporary fulfilment centre closures, showed the most resilient performance.

Compared to retail and wholesale sales which contracted at significant double digit rates, online retail sales fared better, with a high-single digit decline.

The contribution of Europe to Group sales was reduced to 22% from 30% in the prior year period. It remains the Group's second largest region in terms of sales.

Asia Pacific

In Asia Pacific, the year-on-year decline in sales was contained to 4% as the sales momentum significantly improved in the second quarter of the financial year with strong double digit growth. All markets registered lower sales for the half year with the exception of China, where sales rose by 83%. As a result, China has now overcome the US as the Group's largest market. The Jewellery Maisons posted growth, a marked exception to the other business areas.

Sales contracted in the wholesale channel but grew in both online and offline retail channels. Double digit growth in retail sales in China and South Korea more than offset declines in other locations, leading to a single digit increase in the region's retail sales. Higher online retail sales were driven by triple digit growth in China, partly aided by the opening of eight Maisons' flagship stores on Tmall Luxury Pavilion.

From the month of July, sales growth in Asia Pacific resumed. The region raised its contribution to Group sales from 37% in the prior year period to 47% and accounted for the largest share of Group sales.

Americas

For the six month period under review, the Americas region posted a 31% reduction in sales, with all business areas significantly impacted by the aforementioned negative factors, primarily in the first quarter of the financial year. All channels saw lower sales including online retail sales which decreased by a low-single digit rate overall. Of note, when excluding Online Distributors, online retail sales for the Group's Specialist Watchmakers and Fashion and Accessories Maisons grew by double digit rates, and by triple digit rates for the Jewellery Maisons compared to the prior year period. Despite the volatile environment, trading improved steadily and turned positive in the month of September. The second quarter was marked by positive retail sales and strong online retail sales, in particular for the Jewellery Maisons. Overall, sales for the second quarter were broadly in line with the prior year period, a meaningful improvement compared to the 61% decline in the first quarter.

The region's contribution to Group sales was reduced from 18% to 16%, with the US now ranking as Richemont's second largest market.

Japan

In Japan, the 44% decrease in sales reflected the impact of Covid-19 with temporary closures, weak domestic consumer confidence and a halt in tourism. The region's performance also reflected strong comparatives in the prior year period due to the October 2019 value added tax increase that led to increased sales ahead of its implementation. Online retail sales posted muted growth in the period under review.

The country represented 7% of overall sales, compared to 9% in the prior year period.

Middle East and Africa

Sales in the Middle East and Africa were 5% lower than the prior year period. Notwithstanding a lack of international travel, the region benefited from purchases from regional tourists, the internalisation of the Jewellery Maisons' operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the development of the Group Maisons' online offer and good demand for the Jewellery Maisons' creations. Sales increased by strong double digits in the second quarter.

The contribution of Middle East and Africa to Group sales increased from 6% in the prior year period to 8%.

Sales by distribution channel

Change at in €m Six months to 30 September 2020 Six months to 30 September 2019 Constant exchange rates* Actual exchange rates Retail 2 930 3 808 -22% -23% Online retail 1 208 1 260 -3% -4% Wholesale and royalty income 1 340 2 329 -42% -42% 5 478 7 397 -25% -26%

* Movements at constant exchange rates are calculated by translating underlying sales in local currencies into euros in both the current period and the comparative period at the average exchange rates applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2020.

The following comments on Group sales refer to year-on-year movements at constant exchange rates unless otherwise stated.

Retail

The Retail channel incorporates sales from the Group's directly operated boutiques.

The 22% decrease in retail sales reflects the severe disruption due to Covid-19. Retail sales were lower across all main geographies, with the exception of strong increases in China, South Korea and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Since the month of August, retail sales have been positive versus the comparative period, leading to second quarter sales being broadly in line with the prior year period.

The Maisons' 1 179 directly operated boutiques contributed 53% of Group sales, compared to 52% in the prior year period

Online retail

This distribution channel comprises the sales of YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP as well as the online retail sales of the Group's Maisons and Watchfinder & Co.

Online retail was the most resilient channel for the period under review. Notwithstanding the temporary closure of the Online Distributors' fulfilment centres due to Covid-19 in the first quarter of the financial year, the decline in sales was limited to 3%, supported by a 17% rebound in sales in the second quarter. In the first half of the financial year, Asia Pacific, particularly China with triple digit online retail sales growth, and the Middle East and Africa showed strong growth.

Throughout the period, online retail sales at our Maisons more than doubled compared to the prior year period, mainly driven by the Jewellery Maisons and the Specialist Watchmakers. Growth at the Fashion & Accessories Maisons was hampered by the aforementioned fulfilment centre closures. Overall, online retail including Online Distributors increased its contribution to 22% of Group sales from 17% in the prior year period; when excluding the aforementioned Online Distributors, the Group Maisons online retail sales increased significantly, to now 7% of Group sales, up from 2% in the prior year period.

Wholesale and royalty income

The wholesale channel was the most affected by the global pandemic. Wholesale sales including royalty income contracted by 42% versus the prior year period, impacted by temporary points of sale closures, social unrest in key markets and low to no footfall at airports' duty free shops. The deterioration was less marked in Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and at the Jewellery Maisons.

The contribution of the Group's wholesale business, which includes sales to franchise partners and multi-brand retail partners, retreated from 31% to 25% of Group sales.

Sales and operating results by segment

Jewellery Maisons

in €m Six months to 30 September 2020 Six months to 30 September 2019 Change Sales 3 061 3 736 -18% Operating results 922 1 219 -24% Operating margin 30.1% 32.6% -250 bps

For the period, sales at the Jewellery Maisons were 18% lower than in the comparative period. Following a drop of 41% for the first quarter of the financial year, sales returned to positive territory, with 4% growth in the second quarter. Mid-single digit sales growth in Asia Pacific and high-single digit sales progression in the Middle East and Africa partly offset a marked contraction in the other regions which were severely impacted by temporary closures of stores, a halt in tourism, social tension and muted consumer confidence. Digital events and initiatives such as high jewellery previews or Watchmaking Encounters partly compensated for the cancellation of physical events. The acceleration of online retail sales, distance sales and digital interactions with clients led to triple digit growth rates in online retail sales. In China, the Cartier flagship store which opened on Tmall Luxury Pavilion in January 2020 contributed to the strong online retail sales performance. This momentum could not outweigh the decline in retail and wholesale sales.

Notwithstanding the decline in overall sales, demand remained resilient. Watch sales drew on the success of the relaunched Santos and new Maillon de Cartier collections. The Jewellery Maisons benefited from the continued appeal of their iconic jewellery collections, with the additions of a white gold Clash de Cartier offer and diamond Juste Un Clou slimmer model at Cartier, as well as additions to the Perlée and Frivole collections at Van Cleef & Arpels.

The 24% decrease in operating results to € 922 million primarily reflected lower sales, reduced utilisation of manufacturing facilities, higher gold prices and a strong Swiss franc. Costs were kept under tight control with focused investments in digital and communication initiatives. Investments in store renovations were strategically targeted. They included the Van Cleef & Arpels store in Paris Place Vendôme, the Cartier boutique in Shanghai Plaza 66 and a relocated Buccellati store on London Albemarle Street. Buccellati also acquired the rights to the Via dei Condotti store in Rome, which was originally opened by Mario Buccellati in 1926. Of note is the Jewellery Maison's operating margin, which reached 30.1%.

Specialist Watchmakers

in €m Six months to 30 September 2020 Six months to 30 September 2019* Change Sales 966 1 567 -38% Operating results (8) 285 -103% Operating margin (0.8)% 18.2% -1900 bps

* Prior period comparatives have been re-presented following a change in the presentation of the amortisation of intangible assets made on acquisitions

Sales at the Specialist Watchmakers were 38% lower than in the prior year period, particularly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and their strong reliance on multibrand retail partners. The rate of sales decline moderated from 56% in the first quarter to 18% in the second quarter, notably supported by a strong performance in China.

Wholesale sales contracted more than retail sales, notwithstanding notable performances from Vacheron Constantin with the new Egérie and blue dial Overseas, IWC Schaffhausen with new editions to the Portugieser collection, and Jaeger-LeCoultre with its relaunched Master Control collection. From a low base, online retail sales grew by triple digits driven by participation in online initiatives such as the Watch Show on the Cloud and Watches & Wonders Shanghai, which introduced their creations to the Chinese market, as well as by the opening of flagship stores for IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget and Vacheron Constantin on Tmall Luxury Pavilion.

Lower sales, sub-activity charges in manufacturing facilities, higher gold prices and a stronger Swiss franc, all weighed on profitability. Despite strict cost control and reduced investments, the Specialist Watchmakers recorded a small operating loss of € 8 million. Targeted investments included the renovated IWC Zurich Bahnhofstrasse store and the new Piaget store in Galeries Lafayette, Paris. Inventories in the channels are sound, with sell out remaining above sell in.

Online Distributors

in €m Six months to 30 September 2020 Six months to 30 September 2019* Change Sales 934 1 179 -21% Operating results (138) (104) -33% Operating margin (14.8)% (8.8)% -600 bps

* Prior period comparatives have been re-presented following a change in the presentation of the amortisation of intangible assets and inventory adjustments made on acquisitions

Sales of Richemont Maisons' own products made by YOOX NET-A-PORTER (YNAP) are reported under both the Maisons' and YNAP's business area reporting. In Group sales, these are subsequently eliminated as 'intersegment sales'.

Online Distributors reported a 21% decrease in sales, significantly impacted by the temporary fulfilment centre closures in the early part of the reported period as well as a highly competitive environment in online fashion. In the second quarter, sales increased by 2%. At YNAP, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in June, the Luxury division saw good demand for bags, fine watches and jewellery. The Fashion division further expanded its brand portfolio and the Online Flagship Store division continued to make solid progress with the launch of the Montblanc website in August and the Cartier UK website in October. FENG MAO continued its successful development: 202 luxury brands are now available on this YNAP - Alibaba joint-venture flagship store on Tmall Luxury Pavilion. Watchfinder focused on strengthening its presence in new geographical locations (France, Switzerland, Germany, USA and Hong Kong).

Investments were focused on information technology linked to YNAP's global technology and logistics platform migration as well as on the consolidation of Watchfinder's international presence. Good cost control could not fully offset lower sales and lower gross margin, mostly related to a highly competitive pricing environment and the aforementioned fulfilment centre closures. The Online Distributors recorded a € 138 million operating loss, with an EBITDA loss for the period of € 49 million.

Other

in €m Six months to 30 September 2020 Six months to 30 September 2019* Change Sales 545 941 -42% Operating results (108) 5 n/a Operating margin (19.8)% 0.5% -2030 bps

* Prior period comparatives have been re-presented following a change in the presentation of the amortisation of intangible assets made on acquisitions

'Other' includes the Fashion and Accessories Maisons and, amongst others, the Group's watch component manufacturing activities.

Sales decreased by 42% for the period, reflecting a decline of 59% in the first quarter and 24% in the second quarter, with all Maisons and regions impacted by the previously mentioned negative factors. The steep reduction in travel retail, which was only partially mitigated by a strong performance in China, weighed on Montblanc sales. Performance at Chloé, dunhill and Alaïa was affected by the temporary fulfilment centre closures at YNAP. In this unprecedented environment, it is worth noting that online retail sales grew at a double digit rate, driven primarily by Montblanc and Peter Millar. Online retail sales were also supported by the opening of flagship stores on Tmall Luxury Pavilion for Montblanc, Chloé and dunhill, as well as the introduction of distance sales tools and fully digitalised showrooms for the Maisons. Benefiting from its strong online presence in the US, Peter Millar enjoyed a resilient performance.

Operating losses of € 108 million reflected lower sales, lower gross margin and losses at the Group's watch component manufacturing entities, mitigated by good cost control and cash preservation initiatives.

Valuation adjustments on acquisitions

in €m Six months to 30 September 2020 Six months to 30 September 2019 Change Valuation adjustments on acquisitions (99) (93) +6%

Since the year ended 31 March 2020, the amortisation of intangible assets and inventory adjustments made on acquisition are no longer shown in the operating results for the respective segments. This enables the operating results of each segment to better reflect its operational performance. The portion relating to Online Distributors amounted to € 87 million in the period under review, and € 90 million in the prior year period.

Corporate costs

in €m Six months to

30 September 2020 Six months to 30 September 2019

Change Corporate costs (116) (145) -20% Central support services (116) (128) -9% Other operating expenses, net - (17)

Corporate costs represent the costs of central management, marketing support and other central functions (collectively central functions), as well as other expenses and income that are not allocated to specific segments. These decreased by 20% compared to the prior year period and represented close to 2% of Group sales. Savings in fees, personnel and travel costs more than offset the impact of a stronger Swiss franc with the majority of corporate costs being incurred in Switzerland.

The Group's consolidated financial statements of comprehensive income, cash flows and financial position are presented in Appendix 1. Richemont's unaudited consolidated financial statements for the half year are available on the Group's website at www.richemont.com/investor-relations/reports

Jérôme Lambert Burkhart Grund Chief Executive Officer Chief Finance Officer

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Geneva, 6 November 2020

Appendix 1

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Six months to

30 September 2020 Six months to

30 September 2019 €m €m Revenue 5 478 7 397 Cost of sales (2 313) (2 787) Gross profit 3 165 4 610 Selling and distribution expenses (1 429) (1 728) Communication expenses (342) (678) Fulfilment expenses (155) (162) Administrative expenses (690) (775) Other operating expenses (97) (102) Operating profit 452 1 165 Finance costs (225) (184) Finance income 108 74 Share of post-tax results of equity-accounted investments 9 12 Profit before taxation 344 1 067 Taxation (185) (198) Profit for the period 159 869 Other comprehensive income: Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss Defined benefit plan actuarial losses (21) - Tax on defined benefit plan actuarial losses 4 - Fair value changes on financial assets held at fair value through other comprehensive income (6) (75) (23) (75) Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation adjustments - movement in the period (278) 296 Cash flow hedging - reclassification to profit or loss, net of tax 1 2 Share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted investments - - (277) 298 Other comprehensive (loss)/ income, net of tax (300) 223 Total comprehensive (loss)/income (141) 1 092 Profit attributable to: Owners of the parent company 159 869 Non-controlling interests - - 159 869 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent company (140) 1 092 Non-controlling interests (1) - (141) 1 092 Earnings per 'A' share/10 'B' shares attributable to owners of the parent company during the period (expressed in € per share) Basic 0.281 1.538 Diluted 0.281 1.533

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flow

Six months to 30 September 2020 Six months to 30 September 2019 €m €m Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit 452 1 165 Adjustment for non-cash items 737 735 Changes in working capital (91) (712) Cash flow generated from operations 1 098 1 188 Interest received 37 53 Interest paid (59) (62) Dividends from equity-accounted investments - 2 Dividends from other investments - 15 Taxation paid (150) (268) Net cash generated from operating activities 926 928 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of subsidiary undertakings and other businesses, net of cash acquired (27) (230) Acquisition of equity-accounted investments - (1) Proceeds from disposal of, and capital distributions from, equity-accounted investments 50 - Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (126) (199) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 6 2 Acquisition of intangible assets (62) (81) Acquisition of investment property - (3) Investment in money market and externally managed funds (5 803) (3 703) Proceeds from disposal of money market and externally managed funds 5 578 4 189 Acquisition of other non-current assets and investments (45) (14) Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets and investments 5 6 Net cash used in investing activities (424) (34) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 2 069 2 Repayment of borrowings (1) (3) Corporate bond issue transaction costs (8) - Dividends paid (529) (1 017) Proceeds from sale of treasury shares 3 8 Contribution received from non-controlling interests - 34 Lease payments - principal (260) (299) Net cash generated by/(used in) financing activities 1 274 (1 275) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 1 776 (381) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1 985 2 347 Exchange (losses)/gains on cash and cash equivalents (96) 38 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 3 665 2 004

Condensed consolidated balance sheet

30 September 2020 31 March 2020 €m €m Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 2 586 2 774 Goodwill 3 458 3 465 Other intangible assets 2 472 2 623 Right of use assets 3 189 3 164 Investment property 281 282 Equity-accounted investments 179 180 Deferred income tax assets 550 600 Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss 38 10 Financial assets held at fair value through other comprehensive income 119 115 Other non-current assets 436 447 13 308 13 660 Current assets Inventories 6 341 6 658 Trade receivables and other current assets 1 455 1 246 Derivative financial instruments 66 44 Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss 4 461 4 362 Assets held for sale 20 29 Cash at bank and on hand 7 128 4 462 19 471 16 801 Total assets 32 779 30 461 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent company Share capital 334 334 Treasury shares (534) (539) Hedge and share option reserves 390 368 Cumulative translation adjustment reserve 2 856 3 133 Retained earnings 13 445 13 840 16 491 17 136 Non-controlling interests 122 123 Total equity 16 613 17 259 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Borrowings 5 933 3 951 Lease liabilities 2 816 2 702 Deferred income tax liabilities 317 351 Employee benefits obligations 186 168 Provisions 43 56 Other long-term financial liabilities 97 99 9 392 7 327 Current liabilities Trade payables and other current liabilities 2 009 2 047 Current income tax liabilities 461 446 Borrowings 82 1 Lease liabilities 545 612 Derivative financial instruments 5 30 Provisions 209 262 Bank overdrafts 3 463 2 477 6 774 5 875 Total liabilities 16 166 13 202 Total equity and liabilities 32 779 30 461

Operating results for the period ended 30 September

Maisons Online Distributors Intersegment elimination and central costs Total Group €m €m €m €m 30 September 2020 Sales 4 572 934 (28) 5 478 Gross profit 2 891 284 (10) 3 165 Gross margin 63.2% 30.4% 57.8% Operating profit 806 (138) (216) 452 Operating margin 17.6% (14.8)% 8.3% Maisons Online Distributors Intersegment elimination and central costs Total Group €m €m €m €m 30 September 2019 Sales 6 244 1 179 (26) 7 397 Gross profit 4 221 398 (9) 4 610 Gross margin 67.6% 33.8% 62.3% Operating profit 1 509 (104) (240) 1 165 Operating margin 24.2% (8.8)% 15.7%

Presentation

The results will be presented via a live audio webcast on 6 November 2020, starting at 09:30 (CET). The direct link is available from 07:00 (CET) at www.richemont.com. The presentation may be viewed using a mobile device or from a browser.

Live telephone connection: pre-registration required here

An archive of the audio webcast will be available at 15:00 (CET) the same day from: www.richemont.com/investor-relations/results-presentations

A transcript of the audio webcast will be available on 10 November from: www.richemont.com/investor-relations/results-presentations



Statutory information

The Richemont 2020 Interim Report will be available for download from the Group's website from 13 November 2020 at www.richemont.com/investor-relations/reports

