

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial output for September. Output is expected to climb 2.7 percent on month, in contrast to a 0.2 percent fall in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the franc, it was steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1828 against the greenback, 122.47 against the yen, 1.0683 against the franc and 0.9010 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



