Freitag, 06.11.2020
Invitation to a press conference: Kamux Corporation's Interim Report for January--September 2020

Kamux Corporation Investor News 6 November at 9:00

HELSINKI, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January-September 2020 on Friday, 13 November, 2020 at about 9:00 a.m.

Kamux will hold an Interim Report press conference and webcast for media and analysts on Friday, 13 November, 2020 at Hotel Kämp, Symposion meeting room (address Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki) at 11:00 (EET) in Finnish and then in English at around 11:45 (EET).

You can follow the press conference webcasted live in English https://kamux.videosync.fi/2020-q3-results

You can also participate by conference call:

Finland: +358 981 710 310

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

PIN: 80987658#

The Interim Report will be presented by CEO Juha Kalliokoski and CFO Marko Lehtonen.

Pre-registration for the on-site press conference is requested. Due to the corona pandemic, participation to the event is restricted. Registrations by 11 November, 2020 by email ir@kamux.fi.

Kamux Corporation

Further information:
Communications Director Satu Otala
ir@kamux.fi
Telephone +358 400 629 337

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great customer experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 280,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/invitation-to-a-press-conference--kamux-corporation-s-interim-report-for-january-september-2020,c3232113

© 2020 PR Newswire
