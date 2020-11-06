CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.11.2020;Das Instrument ZMX US9675901006 WIDEPOINT EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.11.2020

The instrument ZMX US9675901006 WIDEPOINT EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 09.11.2020

