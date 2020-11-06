CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.11.2020;Das Instrument NGXL DE000A133ZU4 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP 2062 ETC wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.11.2020

The instrument NGXL DE000A133ZU4 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP 2062 ETC is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 09.11.2020

