CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.11.2020;Das Instrument 3BFS DE000A2BGQ05 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP Z 2062 ETC wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.11.2020

The instrument 3BFS DE000A2BGQ05 WITR MU.AS.I. ETP Z 2062 ETC is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 09.11.2020

