

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production grew at a faster pace in September, data released by Destatis showed on Friday.



Industrial output climbed 1.6 percent on month, bigger than the 0.5 percent rise seen in August but slower than economists' forecast of 2.7 percent.



Excluding energy and construction, production in industry was up by 2.0 percent in September.



On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 7.3 percent in September. However, this was slower than the 8.7 percent fall logged in August.



Compared with February, the month before restrictions were imposed due to the corona pandemic in Germany, production were 8.4 percent lower in seasonally and calendar adjusted terms.



