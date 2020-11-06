Stockholm, November 6, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in CDON AB's shares (short name CDON) commences today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector. CDON is the 57th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. CDON was launched is 1999 and has since then been a pioneer in Nordic e-commerce. As an innovative company, they have made a transition over the last years and is now regarded as a leading market place in the Nordic region. The platform and its technology enables over 1300 merchants to increase their online sales. The company vision is to simplify e-commerce for all actors, both consumers and merchants. By attracting and connecting with more merchants and other stores, CDON creates a cost efficient and simplified market place. CDON is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. "CDON group was listed in 2010, then as an online retailer, and today CDON again becomes a listed company but this time as a marketplace platform," said Kristoffer Valiharju, CEO of CDON. "CDON brings more efficient online sales to our 1300 merchants and offer a more efficient way of shopping online to our 2 million consumers in a time where convenient digital commerce is more important than ever. The entire team at CDON is thrilled to embark on this journey." "We are excited to welcome CDON to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, where it will add important value to consumers and shareholders," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "CDON is a truly innovate company that has developed over time to serve consumer demands and market needs. We congratulate them on a successful listing." CDON has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com