Stockholm, November 6, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Swedish Stirling AB's shares (short name STRLNG) commences today on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company belongs to the Energy sector. Swedish Stirling is the 56th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Swedish Stirling AB is a Swedish clean tech company with a mission to further refine the incomparable ability of Stirling technology to convert thermal energy to electricity. The company's latest product, the PWR BLOK 400-F, is a unique proprietary solution for recovering energy from industrial residual and flare gases and convert them to 100 % carbon-neutral electricity with high efficiency. The PWR BLOK is, according to independent certification, the cheapest way of producing electricity that exists today and gives greater CO2 savings per invested Euro than any other type of energy source. "Today we celebrate another step towards our vision to establish Stirling technology as the best alternative for local and sustainable electricity generation", said Gunnar Larsson, CEO and founder of Swedish Stirling AB. "We are now fast approaching a commercial breakthrough for PWR BLOK in our initial market, South Africa, and the Stirling technology will soon increasingly provide industries and society with sustainable produced electricity through waste gas recycling." "We continue to see an inflow of clean tech companies leveraging the public market as a platform for growth, and today's listing of Swedish Stirling underlines that trend," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We congratulate Swedish Stirling on its listing and look forward to supporting the company on their continued growth journey." Swedish Stirling has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm