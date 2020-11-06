Anzeige
Invitation to Presentation of Immunovia's Interim Report January - September 2020 on November 12, 2020

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia invites to a teleconference (in English) for investors, analysts and media on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 16:30 CET. Immunovia will publish the company's interim report on November 12, 2020 at 16:00 CET.

Patrik Dahlen, CEO will present Immunovia and comment on the interim report for the period January - September 2020 followed by a Q&A session. Please call in a few minutes in advance.

To attend, please dial-in at one of the numbers below and provide the conference code Immunovia to the operator:

Conference Call

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 50520424

United States: +1 212 999 6659

France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166

Denmark: +45 3272 9273

Germany: +49 (0) 30 3001 90612

Spain: +34 91 787 0777

Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 708 5073

Norway: +47 2 156 3318

Austria: +43 (0) 12530807

Switzerland: +41 (0) 22 592 7915

United Kingdom (Standard International Access): +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

Conference Code: (to provide to the operator) Immunovia

Immunovia Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/immunovia/#!/immunovia/20201112_1

For more information, please contact:

Julie Silber, Director of Investor Relations, Immunovia
Email: julie.silber@immunovia.com
Tel: +46 7 93 486 277

There will be an MP3-file available at Immunovia's webpage under Investors/Financial Reports (http://immunovia.com/investors/financial-reports/) for those who want to listen to the telephone conference afterwards. The file will be available within two hours after the conference has ended.

About Immunovia
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in the final validation phase. The company aims for a sales start at the end of Q1 2021 with subsequent commercial testing in Q2.

When validated, IMMray PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-immunovia-s-interim-report-january---september-2020-on-november-12--20,c3232456

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3232456/1331438.pdf

Release

